Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Hits All The Right Notes at Beck Center

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the third production of their 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season. The 73rd season continues with the beloved musical that started it all for so many fans of musical theater.

Disney's High School Musical with a book written by David Simpatico, songs by Gerrard Robbie, Nevil Ray Cham, Andrew Seeley, Randy Petersen, Kevin Quinn, Adam Watts, Jamie Houston, Andy Dodd, with music adapted, arranged, and produced by Bryan Louiselle,is based on the Disney Channel Original Movie, written by Peter Barsocchini, running March 18 to March 27, 2022, in the Senney Theater.

Disney's High School Musical, is directed by Patrick Ciamacco, with musical direction by Anthony Trifiletti, and choreography by Katie Gibson.

Mr. Ciamacco says, "The play reminds me of the struggles and excitement of high school, a place where one is challenged with discovering who they are and where they fit in. Sometimes we feel lost or out of place, and we find ourselves longing to try something new. This show shows you can be brave enough to withstand the criticism and break free from the status quo. When this occurs, and people come together with a common purpose, there grows tremendous strength and unity amidst diversity."

This production has a student matinee Thursday, March 24 at 10:00 am EST, and performances open to the public with a 7:30 pm curtain on Fridays, March 18 and 25, Saturdays, March 19 and 26, and 3:00 pm matinees on Sundays, March 20, and 27, 2022.

Tickets are on sale to the general public. Please call 216-521-2540 x10 for group rates, and to schedule a spot in the student matinee. Prices include $12 Adult/Senior and $10 Children/Student (18 & under), plus a $3 per person ticket fee. Reserve tickets at beckcenter.org-youththeater, call 216.521.2540 x10, or simply stop by Beck Center Customer Service at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH, 44107. Patrons attending live performances at Beck Center should visit this page for COVID protocols, please.

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); and Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys).

Patrons are invited to arrive early and view the visual arts display, Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Club Visual Arts Contest, of which some items are available for purchase at Customer Service. This free exhibition takes place just outside the Senney Theater in the main building and includes the work of talented local student artists.