Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Receives Auditor Of State Award

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) was awarded the highest rating and the Auditor of State Award.

For the 13th straight year, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) has received a "clean" audit report from the Ohio Auditor of State. Cuyahoga Arts & Culture's complete financial audit report is now available on the Auditor of State's website.

For its fiscal year 2019, Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) was awarded the highest rating and the Auditor of State Award, which includes no findings for "recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, Single Audit findings or questioned costs." Each year since 2007 when CAC first began, the public agency has earned a clean audit report.

"The Auditor of State Award demonstrates that Cuyahoga Arts & Culture has responsibly stewarded public dollars to support arts and culture nonprofits in Cuyahoga County," said Jill M. Paulsen, executive director of Cuyahoga Arts & Culture. "We are proud of this accomplishment because the audit independently validates that we take seriously our responsibility to invest public tax dollars in a transparent and trustworthy way."

As a political subdivision of the State of Ohio, CAC is required to undergo an annual audit, conducted by the Ohio Auditor of State, to verify that public funds are spent appropriately and lawfully.

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture (CAC) is one of the largest public funders for arts and culture in the nation, helping hundreds of organizations in Cuyahoga County connect millions of people to cultural experiences each year. Since 2006, CAC has invested more than $195 million in 420 organizations both large and small, making our community a more vibrant place to live, work and play. For more information, visit cacgrants.org.

