Cleveland Public Theatre's And Y-Haven/YMCA Present IN OUR WAKE​​​​​​​ At Cleveland Public Theatre's Gordon Square Theatre

Cleveland Public Theatre's (CPT) and Y-Haven present the return of Y-Haven Theatre Project, a 24-year partnership between Cleveland Public Theatre and Y-Haven, a branch of the YMCA when CPT collaborates with the clients of Y-Haven to create an original theatre production that shares powerful stories of recovery and personal triumph, capturing an authentic and emotional power as the cast shares their true-to-life experiences, often hidden from the world. This year also marks the first year that all genders are a part of the cast, as the Y-Haven program has traditionally been for men.

"No one's life changes unless they want it to and one of the profound elements of this program is that we get to make art with people who have made a clear and active choice to change." ―Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan

ABOUT THE SHOW

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) and Y-Haven are proud to present In Our Wake, created and performed by residents of the YMCA's Y-Haven program. The play follows Amari who is trying―trying to show up when she says she will, trying to finish what she starts, trying to do the right thing, for once. On the day of her mother's wake, she goes on a journey to sort out her life. Along the path, she discovers that change and growth create a ripple effect she couldn't have imagined.

In an effort to reach audiences who may not be able to attend the CPT show, we will be bringing a private tour of the production to the Juvenile Justice Center and Y-Haven in February.

The creative production team includes:

Producer - Raymond Bobgan

Line Producer - Nicole Sumlin

Director - Melissa Crum

Co-Director - Obed Medina

Stage Managers - Mihalina Dziadyniak and James Kosmatka

Supporting Teaching Artists - Leonard Goff, Nicole Sumlin

Costume and Set Designer - Inda Blatch-Geib

Lighting Designer - Logan Chapman

Props Designer - Dred Geib

Set Construction - Val Kozlenko

Wardrobe Supervisor - Brielle McGowan

Featuring: Shaun Drake, Greg Emory-White, Ronald Favors, Karen Gay, Jaser Hasan, Adam Hughes, Abraham Jeffries, Douglas Johnson, Kathleen Kingsbury, Telisha Laster, Melissa Miller, Samantha Nelson, Willie Smiley, Asia Worley

Performances will be presented January 26 through January 29 at Cleveland Public Theatre's Gordon Square Theatre, 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH 44102. Admission for the show is FREE and does not require a ticket, except for Y-Haven's annual benefit on Saturday, January 28th. For more information on the benefit contact Y-Haven directly. For information on Cleveland Public Theatre visit www.cptonline.org.

CPT does; however, offer the option of reserving tickets/seats in advance to groups coming from treatment centers, group homes, churches, and other established organizations intending to secure seating for a group of 5 or more through Cleveland Public Theatre's box office at 216.631.2727 x501 or by emailing boxoffice@cptonline.org.

Y-Haven Theatre project is generously supported by the Ohio Arts Council and Ridgecliff Foundation.