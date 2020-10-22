Cleveland Public Theatre Presents FRANKENSTEIN'S WAKE, A Zoom Adaptation

Frankenstein's Wake will perform live on October 30, 31 and November 8, 14, 20.

Cleveland Public Theatre has announced the Zoom adaptation and revival of Frankenstein's Wake, created by Raymond Bobgan, CPT Executive Artistic Director, and Holly Holsinger. Frankenstein's Wake will perform live at 7:00pm (ET) on October 30, 31 and November 8, 14, 20, with a special late-night show on October 31 at 10:00pm (ET).

This twisted adaptation of Mary Shelley's masterpiece revives a tour-de-force performance, first performed off-Broadway in 1997 by Cleveland's own Theatre Labyrinth. Frankenstein's Wake met critical acclaim and was described as "an exhilarating bravura performance," by Time Out New York. With this virtual restaging of the work, the creators seek to reflect a deeper knowledge and evolved perspective on the themes of longing, the search for one's origin, conflict with the maker, and what it means to be human.

Frankenstein's Wake will perform live on Zoom at 7:00pm (ET) on October 30, 31 and November 8, 14, 20, with a special late-night show on October 31 at 10:00pm (ET). The run time is 60 minutes, and the virtual "house" is limited to 35 "seats".

Tickets are $1; suggested donation $1 to $99. Patrons must use Zoom to see this work and will receive an email 1-2 hours before showtime with the meeting login information. Please note online sales for each performance will close at 5:00pm (ET).

Purchase tickets at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501.

Shows View More Cleveland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You