Cleveland Play House Presents THEATRE THURSDAY: ONWARD!

Cleveland Play House is exploring the transformative power of storytelling in the next installment of Theatre Thursday: ONWARD! on Thursday, March 18 at 7:00 pm. The March edition features excerpts from three exciting narratives that exemplify overcoming obstacles surrounding race, ability, and socio-economic backgrounds. Featuring work by playwrights Gardiner Comfort, Liz Femi and Bianca Sams, the event focuses on the resiliency of the storyteller and their ability to turn struggles into strengths. Tickets to Theatre Thursday are Pay What You Can starting at $5 and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

With Theatre Thursday: ONWARD!, CPH is introducing Cleveland audiences to three extraordinary artists and an excerpt of their groundbreaking works:

Battle Cry

written by Bianca Sams

directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene

featuring Brian D. Coats, Rikkí Cupe, Stanley Andrew Jackson III, and Liz Mikel

The Elephant in Every Room I Enter

written and performed by Gardiner Comfort

co-created and directed by Kel Haney

Take Me to the Poorhouse

written and performed by Liz Femi

Theatre Thursday: ONWARD! will be hosted by CPH Artistic Virtual Programs Manager Adam Kern and CPH Artistic Associate Mekala Sridhar. The event will include pre-recorded scenes from the plays and live interview segments with each playwright.

Adam Kern says, "March Theatre Thursday is filled with work from three remarkable multi-hyphenate artists, who all have expansive bodies of work in acting, writing, education and advocacy. One part joy...two parts eye opening perspective...we jump into someone else's shoes and take a few steps with them on their journey."

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "I am thrilled to welcome Adam Kern and Mekala Sridhar to the Artistic Team at CPH for the 2020-21 virtual season. They have put together a heartfelt and thought-provoking line-up for this month's Theatre Thursday event." Kepley continues, "Adam's background as a director, producer, and video creator and Mekala's insightful and collaborative dramaturgical skills bring a heightened level of expertise to our virtual programs."

CPH also welcomes diversity and racial equity expert Erica Merritt, founder of the organizational development firm Equius Group, as a guest speaker to guide audiences through understanding the intersections of identities found in each play.

KeyBank is Presenting Sponsor of the 2020-21 Theatre Season at Cleveland Play House.

Additional funding for Theatre Thursday: ONWARD! is provided by Bank of America and the John P. Murphy Foundation.

Our final event for the virtual series, Theatre Thursday: Let's Get Physical!, will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Registration for Theatre Thursday is required in advance. Viewing access is Pay What You Can starting at $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on ZOOM and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

Theatre Thursday is a monthly interactive virtual event which allows audiences to experience the artistry of CPH, connect directly with the makers of our work, and converse with staff and other audience members about the impact of our artistic work in our beloved community. For more information, please visit: www.clevelandplayhouse.com.