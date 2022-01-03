Cleveland Orchestra to Require Vaccinations For all Guests

The Cleveland Orchestra has updated its COVID-19 guidelines, to include vaccination requirements for all guests.

As of January 3, 2021, guests will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (two doses, plus a booster, per CDC guidelines) of a World Health Organization (WHO) or U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved or authorized vaccine, with the primary dose of vaccination completed at least two weeks prior to the performance date, upon arrival at Severance Music Center. Guests who are unable to be vaccinated or have not received their booster dose will be required to provide proof of a negative Covid test.

Audience members ages 3 and older who cannot be vaccinated may provide proof of a negative test result received from a completed lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test within 24 hours prior to entering Severance, or a negative test result received from a completed PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Severance.

For more information regarding COVID vaccines and booster shots, please visit the CDC website.

Touchless verification using the CLEAR App. Guests are encouraged to consider using the free CLEAR app on their mobile devices to help expedite the entry process. To learn more, go to clearme.com.

A physical vaccination card or a photo of a vaccination card, along with a valid photo ID*.

Proof of a negative test, along with a valid photo ID*. For children under the age of 12 or those who cannot be vaccinated, proof of a negative test result received from a completed lab-certified antigen COVID-19 test within 24 hours prior to entering Severance, or a negative test result received from a completed PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering Severance. The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Home Test (the version requiring a virtual appointment) is an acceptable option.

*All guests the age of 18 or above must present a valid photo ID with their proof of vaccination or negative test.

Early arrival is recommended and patrons should have this information ready to present as they enter Severance, as it will be checked before concert tickets are scanned.

Guest are required to wear face coverings at all times and in all areas of Severance Music Center, including while seated during the performance. Face coverings should be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth, and meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) standards. Neck gaiters and bandanas are not permitted. Patrons arriving without appropriate face coverings will be provided a disposable face mask. Patrons who do not wear masks properly at Severance during a performance will be asked to leave.