Beck Center For The Arts Produces Jason Robert Brown's 13

Beck Center for the Arts is pleased to produce Teen Theater Production 13 in the Mackey Theater April 5 to April 14, 2019. This stellar cast of 25 teenagers shows how intense our lives can be at age 13. Getting a chance to performance on our largest stage, the Mackey Theater, is important to our students and their development as artists. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Student Matinee: April 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets range from $12 for adults and all patrons under the age of 18 are just $10 each. Group discounts are available. Tickets are available at beckcenter.org.



Director Jonathan Kronenberger, takes us back in time. We can all relate to 13. Whether we were the geek, poser, jock, or the beauty queen we felt the same way at age 13. We all experienced being a Wannabe. Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and is plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parent's divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a higher link of the food chain ... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?!? With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out! Based on the book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn, with choreography by Caitlin Riley, and music direction by Larry Goodpaster, you are sure to get lost in those memories of being 13. And for those who are 13 or under, it really does get better.

Beck Center is located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org or call Beck Center Customer Service at 216.521.2540 x10.

This production of 13 is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with special needs, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.





