Beck Center Announces Spotlight Gala 2019

Beck Center for the Arts' annual Spotlight Gala will have guests celebrating 50 years of dance programming and it will be held in the new event space, RedSpace. The benefit will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. This year our honorees are Lynda Sackett, founder of the dance program and outreach, teacher for over 50 years; Melanie Szucs, Associate Director of Dance, faculty member for over 35 years; and Betty Kemper, advocate and champion of our dance program. These committed individuals have made their mark here at Beck Center for years in the dance department-what a tribute to a program that is going strong and still growing today! Melanie, who has kept the department on their toes for 35 years, will choreograph and produce the evening's entertainment, which proves to be a step ahead.

"The committee has put together a fun and meaningful evening, and I'm excited for everyone to experience the cool vibe of RedSpace this year, too!." said Spotlight Chair, Traci Nolan. According to Beck Center President and CEO Lucinda Einhouse, "Beck Center's Spotlight gala is a great opportunity to celebrate the quality of programming and the grand legacy of this organization. We especially look forward to putting the spotlight on these three great ladies and the dance program which they have nurtured."

Proceeds of Spotlight advance Beck Center's mission to provide arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies, and outreach programming to the community, which include people of all ages and abilities. This year's event includes entertainment provided by Beck Center's celebrated dance program, dinner prepared by renowned Chef Chris Hodgson of Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by DJ DIVA, and an auction and raffle.

Due to the growing popularity of this event, Spotlight dinner tickets are already selling quickly. Please contact 216.521.2540 x43 or visit beckcenter.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Spotlight Sponsors include First Federal Lakewood, Hyland, Deloitte, Turner Construction, Jackson Lewis P.C., Tucker Ellis LLP, Nordson Corporation Foundation, Quality Control Services, Community West Foundation, The Skylight Foundation, Ulmer & Berne LLP, Huntington Bank, McDonald Hopkins, Protiviti, Medical Mutual, Roundstone Insurance, Driftwood Catering, Event Source, Great Lakes Brewing, and Vedda Printing.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, outreach education programming, and gallery exhibitions featuring local, regional, and International Artists.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You