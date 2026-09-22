BEN-HUR: A TALE OF THE CHRIST to Open at Ohio Star Theater
'Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ' will premiere at Ohio Star Theater on May 25, 2027.
As part of its 10th Anniversary Season, Ohio Star Theater will present 'Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ,' an original musical adapted from the 1880 novel of the same name by Lew Wallace.
Set against the backdrop of Jesus Christ's ministry and crucifixion, the show focuses on a Jewish prince's quest for revenge and ultimate salvation after being framed by a childhood friend for the attempted assassination of a Roman governor.
'Our angle was really curating the parts of the novel that related to the Christ story,' explained script writer and co-creator Joseph Sheridan. 'Other adaptations focus on the chariot race and the more secular elements. We wanted to really focus on the spiritual.'
'Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ' will premiere at Ohio Star Theater on May 25, 2027, and ends Oct. 23, 2027. For tickets, visit OhioStarTheater.com, stop by the Ohio Star Theater Box Office, or call 855-344-7547.
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