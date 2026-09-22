BEN-HUR: A TALE OF THE CHRIST to Open at Ohio Star Theater

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As part of its 10th Anniversary Season, Ohio Star Theater will present 'Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ,' an original musical adapted from the 1880 novel of the same name by Lew Wallace.

Set against the backdrop of Jesus Christ's ministry and crucifixion, the show focuses on a Jewish prince's quest for revenge and ultimate salvation after being framed by a childhood friend for the attempted assassination of a Roman governor.

'Our angle was really curating the parts of the novel that related to the Christ story,' explained script writer and co-creator Joseph Sheridan. 'Other adaptations focus on the chariot race and the more secular elements. We wanted to really focus on the spiritual.'

'Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ' will premiere at Ohio Star Theater on May 25, 2027, and ends Oct. 23, 2027. For tickets, visit OhioStarTheater.com, stop by the Ohio Star Theater Box Office, or call 855-344-7547.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 12 Hrs 02 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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