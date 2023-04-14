TCT's Disney's MOANA JR. Opens This Weekend

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 22-23 MainStage Season concludes with DISNEY'S MOANA JR. at the Taft Theatre April 15 - 24, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at https://thechildrenstheatre.com/shows/disneys-moana-jr/.

"TCT is taking on the story of Moana like no one has ever seen before in a production featuring intricate, handcrafted, life-size puppets by Kevin Frisch of The Frisch Marionette Company. The entire show takes place in the dark! Puppets and scenic pieces, designed by Benjamin Gantose, will use blacklight technology to highlight the magic and mesmerize audiences of all ages!" says Artistic Director, Roderick Justice.

TCT is working closely with Samoan Native, Siaa Alama. Siaa acts as TCT's Cultural Consultant of Samoan Studies, guiding the creative team remotely from American Somana. Anna Rose Deleon Guerrero is the Cast Cultural Consultant. A native of Saipan, CNMI, and a proud actor of mixed AAPI heritage, Anna Rose has worked at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando.

DISNEY'S MOANA JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. DISNEY'S MOANA JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, including "How Far I'll Go," "Shiny," and "You're Welcome."

This thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, DISNEY'S MOANA JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.

For TCT's 22-23 MainStage shows at the Taft Theatre, currently there are not any restrictions for entry. Masks are welcome, but not required. Safety is always our highest priority, and we hope you'll treat each other with kindness and respect throughout your theatrical journey with us.

Music and Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i & Mark Mancina. Book Adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton. Music and Orchestrations Adapted and Arranged by Ian Weinberger. Based on the 2016 Disney film Moana.

Stage Direction and Choreography by Roderick Justice. Director of Puppetry, Kevin Frisch. Dani Lobello, Director of Production. Scenic & Lighting Design by Benjamin Gantose. Costume Design by Jeff Shearer. Music Direction by Mark Femia. Sound Production by Bill Fuss and Don Moore. Technical Direction by Ben Adams and Maggie Foley. Resident Stage Manager, Jadi Davis.

Ideal for ages 4+. This production runs 60 minutes without an intermission.

Showtimes for DISNEY'S MOANA JR. include:

Saturday, April 15 at 2 PM (ASL interpretation will be offered at this performance.)

Saturday, April 15 at 5 PM

Sunday, April 16 at 2 PM

Friday, April 21 at 7 PM

Saturday, April 22 at 11 AM

Saturday, April 22 at 2 PM

Sunday, April 23 at 2 PM

DISNEY'S MOANA JR. is made possible by Production Sponsor The Summit Hotel, Season Sponsor The Charles H. Dater Foundation, and Media Sponsor Local 12. Additional funding for MainStage Ticket Subsidies is provided by PNC Foundation. The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the tens of thousands who generously give to the annual ArtsWave Campaign, the region's primary source for arts funding. The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's Broadway-style MainStage productions, including DISNEY'S MOANA JR., are performed in the historic Taft Theatre, 5th and Sycamore Streets in Downtown Cincinnati. Tickets start at $10. Visit thechildrenstheatre.com or call the TCT Box Office at 513.569.8080 x10, Monday - Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM to purchase tickets.