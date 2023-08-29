Sergey Tkachenko Named Eleventh May Festival Choral Conducting Fellow

The Cincinnati May Festival has announced Sergey Tkachenko as the May Festival Choral Conducting Fellow for the 2023-24 season. Tkachenko recently completed his master's degree program in choral conducting at the Indiana University (IU) Jacobs School of Music, where he served as an associate instructor for the choral music department.

He directed the All-Campus Chorus, Conductors Chorus, and was the assistant director of the renowned show choir, the Singing Hoosiers, with whom he toured and appeared as a clinician.

In the fall of 2023, Tkachenko will simultaneously begin his doctoral degree program in choral conducting at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) and the May Festival Choral Conducting Fellowship program.

“The May Festival Choral Conducting Fellowship attracts the top emerging choral leaders from all across the country, which Sergey is very much a part of,” said Executive Director of the May Festival Steven Sunderman. “The program provides the appointed fellow opportunities to enrich personal and professional development, and it contributes to the legacy of the May Festival, providing the world with the highest standard of musical excellence. We are very excited for our season ahead with Sergey.”