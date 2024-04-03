May Pang To Showcase Her Candid Photos Of Lennon At A 2-Day Exhibition At Gallery 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" exhibition will provide fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon in a new light, through the lens of someone who knew him intimately during one of the most creative periods of his life. Pang's photos will be on display and available to purchase for two days only. Check out the show and meet May Pang at Gallery 42, 105 E. Main St., in Mason, OH, Tuesday, April 30 & Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at Gallery 42, 105 E. Main St., Mason, OH, on Tuesday, April 30 & Wednesday, May 1. Admission to the exhibit is free to the public. All works are available to purchase - See John Lennon as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at Gallery 42, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs for sale of John Lennon.

During the Lost Weekend, with May's help, Lennon had his most artistically and commercially productive period post-Beatles-with the albums "Mind Games", "Walls and Bridges", which included his only #1 Hit Single "Whatever Gets You Through the Night", "Rock and Roll" and collaboration with Rock legends Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo among others. Also, on that album Pang can be heard on the song "#9 Dream" where she whispers John's name in the song. Another song on the album "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" was written about Pang.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with his family and his friends, which ultimately led to a reunion with Paul McCartney and a memorable jam session between the two Beatles. Pang also arranged for Julian Lennon to visit his father for the first time in almost three years. One of Pang's photographs of Julian Lennon graces the cover of Julian's latest album entitled "Jude."

Lennon also went into the studio with friend Harry Nilsson during this time and produced his album "Pussy Cats." It was during this time that Pang rented a house in Santa Monica and moved in with Lennon and fellow partiers Ringo Starr, Keith Moon (The Who) and Harry Nilsson. Several photos from this time also appear in the exhibition. Other highlights of the exhibition include the only photograph that exists of John Lennon signing the contract to dissolve the Beatles as well as one of the last known photographs of John Lennon and Paul McCartney together from March 29, 1974. Both photographs have never been available to the public until now.

Pang has also published three books on her times with Lennon including Loving John, John Lennon - The Lost Weekend and Instamatic Karma featuring photos from her private archives.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" coincides with the recent digital release of the feature film documentary "The Lost Weekend : A Love Story," produced by Briarcliff Entertainment. Watch the film's trailer here: https://thelostweekendmovie.com/trailer/ (Available on Amazon Prime, AppleTV, YouTube. Xfinity, Verizon and Vudu).