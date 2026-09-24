MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Tour to Play the Aronoff Center
Performances will run March 30 - April 4, 2027.
Menopause The Musical is coming to the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater from March 30 – April 4, 2027 for seven performances only. Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” The show is part of Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2026-27 CAA PRESENTS Season.
Now celebrating twenty-five years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments around the age of forty by embracing each other and the road ahead. What began with seventy-six women in an Orlando perfume shop-turned-theater who are laughing, kick lining, and celebrating menopause for the first time became a global movement. The musical shattered the stigma around menopause and turned a once-taboo topic into a badge of honor.
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the ladies joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain, and much more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.” It's the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!
Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, playwright Jeanie Linders created Menopause The Musical to celebrate women at every stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled, 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.
The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, FL, and ran Off-Broadway for four years, performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia, and many more. It was also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history. Beloved for twenty-five years and seen by more than seventeen-million people, Menopause The Musical has played every state in the continental U.S., more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages.
The production’s Book and Lyrics are by Jeanie Linders. The creative team includes Director Seth Greenleaf, Music Supervisor and Additional Arrangements Alan J. Plado, Assistant Director Kim Simari, Choreography Supervisor Teri Adams, and Assistant Music Supervisor Roberta B. Wall. Columbia Artist Theatricals represents the production.
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