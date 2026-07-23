GRAVITY & OTHER MYTHS: TEN THOUSAND HOURS to Play Aronoff Center

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Gravity & Other Myths (GOM) – an Australian circus company that pushed the boundaries of contemporary circus – will perform their family-friendly, multi-award-winning fringe festival show Ten Thousand Hours at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Everybody is a master of something. Blink, step, jump, balance, flip, fly. Gravity & Other Myths – eight acrobats and one musician – investigate physical skill; how we obtain it, how we perfect it, and how it can transform our lives. Through highlighting the nuance of high-level acrobatics, audiences experience a heightened appreciation of the countless hours required to master the skills they are witnessing. Set to a driving, dynamic, and intricate musical score using percussion/drums live on-stage, Ten Thousand Hours is a revelry of the distinct physical language that defines GOM and a celebration of the pursuit of mastery.

This is a love letter to our bodies and the amazing things they let us do every day, and an acknowledgement of the backstory that is often more spectacular than the finished product.

Gravity & Other Myths (GOM) is a circus company with roots in Adelaide, Australia, which utilizes an honest approach to performance to create work with a focus on human connection and acrobatic virtuosity. Through this, it hopes to maintain an exceptional and diverse artistic program. After forming in 2009 as a group of young Adelaide artists with a passion for circus and physical theatre, the company has spent the past thirteen years growing steadily and creating six critically acclaimed main stage works.

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