 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Aronoff Center and Music Hall to Host Job Fair for Part-Time Guest Services Roles

The Cincinnati Arts Association seeks candidates for front of house, event safety, and custodial roles at its Otto M. Budig Lobby location.

By:
Aronoff Center and Music Hall to Host Job Fair for Part-Time Guest Services Roles

​Be a part of the team of guest services professionals at the Tristate's premiere arts venues – the Aronoff Center and Music Hall. The Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) will present a JOB FAIR on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM at the Aronoff Center's Otto M. Budig Lobby (main lobby), located downtown at 650 Walnut Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets. Job seekers may attend either of two convenient shifts to learn about available part-time employment opportunities and interview on the spot. CAA is looking for people with outgoing personalities to fill a variety of positions that offer flexible schedules based on applicants' availability.

Starting in September, part-time positions at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall will be available in the following guest services areas:   Front of House/Audience Services, Event Safety, Guest Relations Representatives, and Custodial Services. Interested job seekers will be able to speak with venue supervisors and members of CAA's Human Resources Department to learn more about specific jobs. 

CAA employs over one-hundred full-time employees, as well as more than 500 part-time employees in the areas of guest services, arts administration, and stagehand labor.

Volunteer Opportunities

For those who are interested in volunteering at the Aronoff Center and/or Music Hall, CAA is also looking for outgoing and personable individuals to welcome guests, assist with seating, and maintain the comfort and safety of the audience during events at both venues. For more information, visit www.CincinnatiArts.org/volunteer or stop by the Job Fair to meet the team and learn more about getting involved.

More on Aronoff Center
Upcoming Shows
The Great Gatsby: A New Musical
9/15 - 9/27/2026
The Sixties Show
10/16 - 10/16/2026
Recent Articles
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE: A John Denver Christmas is Coming to Aronoff Center
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE: A John Denver Christmas is Coming to Aronoff Center
6/23/2026
THE SIXTIES SHOW is Coming to the Aronoff Center in October
THE SIXTIES SHOW is Coming to the Aronoff Center in October
6/16/2026
Don't Miss a Cincinnati News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Cincinnati SHOWS

Cabaret in Cincinnati Cabaret
Patricia Corbett Theater, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (3/04-3/06)
Peter, Paul And Mary's Noel "Paul" Stookey coming to The Kent Stage October 25th in Cincinnati Peter, Paul And Mary's Noel "Paul" Stookey coming to The Kent Stage October 25th
The Kent Stage (10/25-10/25)
Orpheus and Euridice in Cincinnati Orpheus and Euridice
Cincinnati Music Hall (7/28-8/01)
In The Heartland at the Goodyear Theater October 3rd 2026 in Cincinnati In The Heartland at the Goodyear Theater October 3rd 2026
Goodyear Theater (10/03-10/03)
Cinderella in Cincinnati Cinderella
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (12/09-12/30)
The Taste of Emo - Free Music Friday at MadTree's Oakley Taproom in Cincinnati The Taste of Emo - Free Music Friday at MadTree's Oakley Taproom
MadTree's Oakley Taproom (9/04-9/04)
Russian Giants in Cincinnati Russian Giants
Corbett Auditorium, CCM Village, University of Cincinnati (9/15-9/15)
Tim O'Brien and Sam Grisman at The Kent Stage November 20th in Cincinnati Tim O'Brien and Sam Grisman at The Kent Stage November 20th
The Kent Stage (11/20-11/20)
PETER PAN JR. in Cincinnati PETER PAN JR.
The Emery Theater (2/19-3/07)
The Children in Cincinnati The Children
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (1/30-2/21)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You