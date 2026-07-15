Aronoff Center and Music Hall to Host Job Fair for Part-Time Guest Services Roles
The Cincinnati Arts Association seeks candidates for front of house, event safety, and custodial roles at its Otto M. Budig Lobby location.
Be a part of the team of guest services professionals at the Tristate's premiere arts venues – the Aronoff Center and Music Hall. The Cincinnati Arts Association (CAA) will present a JOB FAIR on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM at the Aronoff Center's Otto M. Budig Lobby (main lobby), located downtown at 650 Walnut Street between Sixth and Seventh Streets. Job seekers may attend either of two convenient shifts to learn about available part-time employment opportunities and interview on the spot. CAA is looking for people with outgoing personalities to fill a variety of positions that offer flexible schedules based on applicants' availability.
Starting in September, part-time positions at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall will be available in the following guest services areas: Front of House/Audience Services, Event Safety, Guest Relations Representatives, and Custodial Services. Interested job seekers will be able to speak with venue supervisors and members of CAA's Human Resources Department to learn more about specific jobs.
CAA employs over one-hundred full-time employees, as well as more than 500 part-time employees in the areas of guest services, arts administration, and stagehand labor.
Volunteer Opportunities
For those who are interested in volunteering at the Aronoff Center and/or Music Hall, CAA is also looking for outgoing and personable individuals to welcome guests, assist with seating, and maintain the comfort and safety of the audience during events at both venues. For more information, visit www.CincinnatiArts.org/volunteer or stop by the Job Fair to meet the team and learn more about getting involved.
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