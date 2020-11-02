Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Announces Virtual MEALS 4 MONOLOGUES

The event will be held at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati via Zoom on November 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th.

With the holiday season upcoming, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati hosts its 9th annual Meals 4 Monologues open audition. Actors from throughout the Midwest are invited, on behalf of the Casting Society of America (CSA), for an open general audition call to perform for D. Lynn Meyers, C.S.A. in exchange for the suggested donation to benefit Cincinnati's Freestore Foodbank.

The event, which is part of a nationwide Casting Society of America effort to support local food banks while auditioning local talent, will be held at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (on the virtual platform, Zoom) on November 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th. This is a casting call to all Equity union and non-union actors for future theatre, film, TV, and/or commercial projects cast by D. Lynn Meyers, CSA.

This call is open to all interested without regard for previous experience, with a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion. Our theatre is focused on accessibility, please let us know BEFORE you attend if you need accessibility accommodations.

Reserve your audition slot now at https://ensemblecincinnati.org/auditions/

