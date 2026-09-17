MARY POPPINS JR. to Open at Emery Theater

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The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) will open its 107th MainStage season with Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR., playing October 9-25, 2026, at the Emery Theater. Tickets start at $12 and are on sale now at thechildrenstheatre.com.

This adaptation of the Broadway and West End hit brings the unforgettable Banks family and the magic of Cherry Tree Lane to the stage. With colorful characters, an irresistible score, high-flying theatrical effects, and the Emery Theater's immersive stage technology, this production offers an incredible crowd-pleasing experience for all ages. The musical includes favorite Sherman Brothers songs such as “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Feed the Birds,” “Step in Time,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” along with new songs by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

Kim Kern, President and CEO of The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati, said: “Mary Poppins is a story generations know and love, and the Emery Theater gives us the opportunity to tell it with an entirely new sense of scale and wonder. From the moment Mary flies into Cherry Tree Lane, audiences will be surrounded by the music, movement, and theatrical magic that make this show so special. It is a practically-perfect way to open our 107th season, and we cannot wait to welcome families back to the Emery!”

Important information for opening-weekend patrons: BLINK Cincinnati will take place Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 11, from 7 to 11 PM throughout downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, and Northern Kentucky. Because the free light and art festival is expected to draw large crowds and will affect traffic, street access, and parking near the Emery Theater, patrons attending performances October 9–11 should plan to arrive early and allow extra travel time. Public transportation is encouraged. Visit blinkcincinnati.com for current maps, road closures, parking, and transportation information. Pre-paid guaranteed parking passes for TCT patrons are available now at thechildrenstheatre.com.

This production uses theatrical fog and haze, and actors will be flying on stage. This production runs approximately 70 minutes without intermission. Ideal for ages 4+.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins JR. is based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. Book by Julian Fellowes. New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh. Adapted by iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.

Stage Direction by TCT Artistic Director, Roderick Justice. Choreography by TCT Associate Artistic Director, Maddie Jones. Music Direction, Jacob Priddy. Scenic Design, Seth Howard. Lighting Design, Yelena Babinskaya. Resident Costume Designer, Alix Frisch. Original Costume Design, Noelle Wedig-Johnson. Sound Design, Daniel Massey. Video/Projection Design, Lightborne. Flying Effects, ZFX. Technical Direction, Maggie Foley & Andrew Nunley, Properties Master, Adam Borchers. Director of Production, Dani Lobello. Production Stage Manager, Jadi Davis.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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