Carol Burnett Rescheduled at Aronoff Center

Due to the evolving impact of the coronavirus and the directives from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding the ban on public gatherings until further notice, Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection where the Audience Asks Questions, scheduled for May 4-5, 2020 at the Aronoff Center's Procter & Gamble Hall, has been rescheduled to:

Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM (originally May 4)

Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM (originally May 5).

Ticket holders will be sent new tickets with the corresponding date and time. These tickets will be sent prior to the new performance dates, and ticket holders will be notified by email before they are sent.

Ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled performance may contact the Aronoff Center Ticket Office for refund or exchange information at (513) 621-2787 (Monday through Friday between 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM) or ticketing@cincinnatiarts.org

Please note that the Aronoff Center Ticket Office will be closed for walk-up business until further notice for the health and safety of our guests, staff, artists, and volunteers.

For the most up-to-date information about the status of events at the Aronoff Center and Music Hall, visit www.cincinnatiarts.org/health-update



Tickets are on sale now at www.CincinnatiArts.org and (513) 621-ARTS [2787] for the rescheduled performances on July 31 & August 1.





