Shanghai Chinese Orchestra Will Embark on Australian Tour

Renowned for its technical brilliance, innovative programming, and artistic excellence, the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, one of China's premier traditional orchestras, will make its long-awaited Australian debut this September, featuring over 70 musicians.



Under the baton of Maestro Muhai Tang in Sydney and Melbourne, and Shenshen Yao in Adelaide, the orchestra will present “New Oriental Chinese Music Scene”, showcasing the elegance and vitality of Chinese musical traditions — particularly the distinctive charm of Shanghai-style Chinese music.



Highlights include Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon by Tan Dun and Silk Road by Jiang Ying.



This orchestra has captivated audiences worldwide at iconic venues such as Philharmonie de Paris, Berliner Philharmonie, Elbphilharmonie, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Barbican Centre, and St. Petersburg State Academic Capella.



Experience the thrill and spectacle of the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra as Chinese classical music becomes chic, sophisticated, and deeply moving - in this unforgettable celebration of heritage and innovation. Full program on following pages.



The Shanghai Chinese Orchestra (SHCO), as the first large-scale modern Chinese orchestra, was founded in 1952. This historic tour highlights the openness and inclusiveness of Shanghai-style Chinese music, from reinterpretations of ancient melodies to contemporary masterpieces, from East–West dialogue to cross-genre collaborations. It delivers rich soundscapes and profound humanistic expression, presenting the elegance, confidence, and grandeur of Shanghai's contemporary folk music tradition.

The tour is co-presented by China Arts and Entertainment Group and Ausfeng Events.

Tour Dates

Sydney Opera House, Concert Hall – Sat, 20 Sep 2025, 8:30 pm

Melbourne Recital Centre – Mon, 22 Sep 2025, 7:30 pm

Adelaide Town Hall – Wed, 24 Sep 2025, 7:30 pm

