National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra Comes to the National Center for the Performing Arts

National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra will perform at the National Center for the Performing Arts concert hall next week. The performance will take place on June 2.

The National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra was established in 1959 and is affiliated with the National Ballet of China. The music director is ZHANG Yi. Chief conductor is HUANG Yi. Permanent conductor is LIU Ju. All members are graduates of higher music institutions who have received rigorous professional training and have great musical proficiency. Some senior talents have studied abroad in professional colleges and universities. In recent years, the overall artistic level of the orchestra has rapidly improved, which has attracted much attention from the industry and is praised as the most vigorous and promising national symphony orchestra in the Chinese music circles.



The National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra has set its own banner in China and enjoys a high reputation internationally. In addition to being responsible for the music accompaniment in the ballet performances of National Ballet of China, the orchestra has also undertaken numerous accompaniment tasks for internationally renowned ballet ensembles and opera houses visiting China, such as the Opéra de Paris, British Royal Opera House, Mariinsky Theatre, Bolshoi Theatre, and ballet ensembles from Germany, Italy, Australia, Denmark, Sweden and other countries and regions.



In recent years, under the leadership of director FENG Ying and music director ZHANG Yi, the orchestra has expanded its performance of symphonic concerts, while performing excellent works that appeal to all of different eras, styles, and forms at the NCPA Concert Hall and grand theatres across China. The works include classical romantic works by Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Schumann; modern classics by Debussy, Ravel, Stravinsky, Richard Strauss, Mahler, and Bernstein; the Russian Legion consisting of Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Rachmaninov, Moussorgsky, Shostakovich, and Kabalevsky wouldn’t be absent. It is also worth mentioning that a series of outstanding new works by outstanding local young composers have been premiered in cooperation with the NCPA. The cooperation with internationally famous artists stands of great significance to progress of the orchestra，such as domestic conductors TAN Lihua, ZHANG Guoyong, YANG Yang, LIN Daye, XIA Xiaotang, YUAN Ding, as well as German conductor, music director of MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, music director of Sapporo Symphony Orchestra，Max Pommer, tenor Carreras, Japanese animation music master Joe Hisaishi, pianists Lang Lang, CHEN Sa, TAN Xiaotang, violinist LÜ Siqing, HUANG Bin, NING Feng, HUANG Mengla, ZHU Dan, WANG Zhijiong, cellist Gustaf Ravennius and QIN Liwei.



In 2014, to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the founding of National Ballet of China, National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra produced a set of 8 CDs live concert albums, and industry insiders gave a high evaluation of the artistic level of the albums. In 2015, the orchestra participated in important international political activities of “Permanent Five” at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. This was not only its first independent show on the international stage, but also became a highlight in the history of the orchestra.



With development of the orchestra, increasing the intensity of “bring in and go global" strategy has become the focus of its future development. More outstanding artists have cooperated with the National Ballet of China Symphony Orchestra, and the orchestra also introduces itself to more audiences outside Beijing in various forms. With deepening progress of the reform of China's literary and artistic undertakings, it should become a unique and irreplaceable force on the art stage of Beijing in the future.