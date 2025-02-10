News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jonas Kaufmann to Make His Hong Kong Debut with HK Phil This Month

Performances run 19 and 22 February.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Jonas Kaufmann to Make His Hong Kong Debut with HK Phil This Month Image
Jonas Kaufmann will make his Hong Kong debut this February alongside the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra. This concert features most beloved arias from some of his signature roles, including Cavaradossi in Tosca, Radamès in Aida, Don José in Carmen, and Calaf in Turandot.

Celebrated as one of the most significant and versatile tenors of his generation, the German-Austrian Jonas Kaufmann has performed over 70 roles at the world’s leading opera houses, leaving an indelible mark on a richly varied repertoire of German, Italian and French opera through his uniquely expressive voice and musical intelligence. The New York Times has lauded his “clarion top notes, the blend of virility and tenderness in his singing,” as well as his “refined musicianship.” His performances and recordings have garnered numerous accolades, including eleven ECHO/OPUS Klassik awards, and “Singer of the Year” titles from top classical music magazines like Opernwelt, Diapason, and Musical America.

For this gala programme, Kaufmann will showcase his deep connection to Italian and French repertoire with some of his most renowned roles. With frequent collaborator Jochen Rieder on the podium, the HK Phil intersperses the programme with instrumental selections to enrich the setting for several operatic masterpieces. Kaufmann has chosen selections spanning just under a century. Featured selections include Bellini’s Norma, Bizet’s Carmen, Giordano’s Andrea Chénier, Mascagni’s Cavalleria, Massenet’s La Vierge and Le Cid, Puccini’s Suor Angelica, Tosca and Turandot, as well as Verdi’s Aida and La Forza Del Destino.





