GRAVE OF THE FIREFLIES Taiwan Tour Comes to the National Kaohsiung Center For The Arts

A musical adaptation of Grave of the Fireflies by Akiyuki Nosaka, came to Kaohsiung Weiwuying, Playhouse last week. The story dives into a war-torn Japan where Seita, a 15 year old boy tries everything in his power to take care of his 5 year old sister Setsuko whilst battling the death of their parents.

Theatre Space first produced the Cantonese musical in 2022. Composers Amos Wong and Stoa Lau's music were nominated for Best Original Music (Musical) at the 2023 Hong Kong Drama Awards; while the Taiwan Tour will be feature songs and dialogue in Mandarin with lyrics by Cheung Fei Fan and Book by Yu Chun Kau. Terrence Leung and Kira Lai reprise their roles as Seita and Setsuko, with Maggie Yu as the Musical Director.

The show has been touring from June, starting in Taipei.

