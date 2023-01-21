Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Young People's Theatre Of Chicago's DON'T LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds Performances

Young People's Theatre Of Chicago's DON'T LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds Performances

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs February 4 - February 26.

Jan. 21, 2023  

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago has announced three additional performances of Mo Willems' high-spirited and hilarious new TYA musical, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

The additional shows will be on Saturday, February 18 at 3pm , Saturday, February 25 at 3pm, and Sunday, February 26 at 3pm.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs February 4 - February 26 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. For tickets or info, visit www.yptchi.org or call the Greenhouse Box Office at 773 404 7336.

Originally produced by the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus features a script by Mo Willems and Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton, with music by longtime Willems collaborator, Deborah Wicks La Puma. The Chicago Premiere is directed by YPT artistic director Randy White, with choreography by Matthew Weidenbener and musical direction by Sam Shankman.

YPT's Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus features puppets designed and handmade by Rick Lyon, creator of the original Avenue Q puppets on Broadway.

Adapted by Willems from his own 2004 Caldecott Honor Award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the story of an irrepressible Pigeon who wants everyone to know that he never gets to have any fun! But one day the neighborhood Bus Driver is running late (gasp!) and Pigeon believes his dream to drive the bus might actually come true! But... can Pigeon actually drive a bus?? And more importantly, should we let Pigeon drive the bus?

Featuring a beguiling mix of Avenue Q-style hand-and-rod puppets and some old-fashioned vaudeville comedy stylings, Willems' innovative and high-octane theatrical adaptation of his own NY Times bestselling book is an interactive romp about finding your own special, feather-filled place in life!

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

The Chicago Premiere
Feb 4 - Feb 26, 2023

Press Performance: Saturday, Feb 4 @ 10am

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 10am & 1pm; Sundays at 1pm.

Additional performances:
- Friday, Feb 17 @ 7pm
- Friday, Feb 24 @ 7pm
- Saturday, Feb 25 @3pm
- Sunday, Feb 26 @10am
- Sunday, Feb 26 @ 3pm

Book by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton
Lyrics by Mo Willems
Composed by Deborah Wicks La Puma
Directed by Randy White
Set Design by Jacqueline Penrod
Lighting Design by Kevin Rechter
Costume Design by Cindy Moon
Props Design by Saskia Bakker
Sound Design by Kurt Ottinger
Choreography by Matthew Weidenbener
Musical Director by Sam Shankman
Stage Managed by Jordan Large

Tickets: $25 / $19 (under 12)
Appropriate for all Ages

@ The Greenhouse Theater Center
Upstairs Mainstage
2257 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago - 773 404 733




The Den Adds Two Performances for Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka Photo
The Den Adds Two Performances for Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka
Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has announced two additional performances for comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s stand-up tour “Atsuko presents: New Material” on Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Review: CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre Photo
Review: CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre
What did our critic think of CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre? Porchlight invites audiences into the glittering, gritty world of early 1930s Berlin with John Kander and Fred Ebb’s iconic musical CABARET. Under the direction of Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber and with associate direction and choreography by Brenda Didier, this production largely belongs to Erica Stephan in the role of Sally Bowles. As the seductive and desperate nightclub singer, Sally, Stephan is an absolute dream. She not only plays the character’s arc beautifully, moving from artful seduction to total desperation and panic by the show’s end, but she showcases her powerful belt and vocal control in each of Sally’s solo numbers. In this way, Porchlight’s production mirrors Sally’s character arc; as the other characters in the show are awakened to the realities of the Nazi party’s rise to power, they must contend with the fact that life is not, in fact, a cabaret.
Andrew Lloyd Webbers SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Paramount Theatre in April Photo
Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Paramount Theatre in April
Paramount Theatre is tuning up for its 11th Broadway Series finale, School of Rock, the fun-loving musical from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the hit Jack Black movie. Performances are April 12- May 28, 2023.
Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM! Rocks the House at BoHoTheatre Photo
Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM! Rocks the House at BoHoTheatre
What did our critic think of TICK, TICK... BOOM! at BoHoTheatre? 'They're singing happy birthday / you just want to lay down and cry' - Who hasn't resonated with these lyrics at some point in their lives? Despite its 90s punk rock aesthetic, Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...Boom! so accurately captures the essence of your late 20s. Whether it's straddling the decision of whether to 'settle down,' or watching your friends' careers take off while yours feels stagnant, anyone can relate to the challenges depicted in this gem of a show. With Director Bo Frazier at the helm, BoHo Theatre brings this intimate-yet-in-your-face musical to life with a superbly talented cast, highlighting trans and gender non-conforming voices in the process.

More Hot Stories For You


The Den Adds Two Performances for Comedian Atsuko OkatsukaThe Den Adds Two Performances for Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka
January 20, 2023

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has announced two additional performances for comedian Atsuko Okatsuka’s stand-up tour “Atsuko presents: New Material” on Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm and 9:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Paramount Theatre in AprilAndrew Lloyd Webber's SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Paramount Theatre in April
January 20, 2023

Paramount Theatre is tuning up for its 11th Broadway Series finale, School of Rock, the fun-loving musical from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the hit Jack Black movie. Performances are April 12- May 28, 2023.
High Concept Labs Announces 2023 Resident ArtistsHigh Concept Labs Announces 2023 Resident Artists
January 19, 2023

High Concept Laboratories (HCL), a Chicago-based arts service organization and artist incubator, announces 2023 Artists in Residence: Sofía Gabriel del Callejo, Helen Lee, Regina Martinez, Allen Moore, and avery r. young.
AstonRep Theatre Company to Conclude 15th Anniversary Season with THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This SpringAstonRep Theatre Company to Conclude 15th Anniversary Season with THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Spring
January 19, 2023

AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho’s insightful play about language and love, directed by Ensemble Member Dana Anderson, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023.
Tickets On Sale Now for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in ChicagoTickets On Sale Now for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
January 19, 2023

Tickets are now on sale for the Chicago premiere of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
share