Young People's Theatre Of Chicago's DON'T LET THE PIGEON RIDE THE BUS Adds Performances

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago has announced three additional performances of Mo Willems' high-spirited and hilarious new TYA musical, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

The additional shows will be on Saturday, February 18 at 3pm , Saturday, February 25 at 3pm, and Sunday, February 26 at 3pm.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus runs February 4 - February 26 at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. For tickets or info, visit www.yptchi.org or call the Greenhouse Box Office at 773 404 7336.

Originally produced by the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus features a script by Mo Willems and Muppet Babies executive producer Mr. Warburton, with music by longtime Willems collaborator, Deborah Wicks La Puma. The Chicago Premiere is directed by YPT artistic director Randy White, with choreography by Matthew Weidenbener and musical direction by Sam Shankman.

YPT's Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus features puppets designed and handmade by Rick Lyon, creator of the original Avenue Q puppets on Broadway.

Adapted by Willems from his own 2004 Caldecott Honor Award-winning book, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus is the story of an irrepressible Pigeon who wants everyone to know that he never gets to have any fun! But one day the neighborhood Bus Driver is running late (gasp!) and Pigeon believes his dream to drive the bus might actually come true! But... can Pigeon actually drive a bus?? And more importantly, should we let Pigeon drive the bus?

Featuring a beguiling mix of Avenue Q-style hand-and-rod puppets and some old-fashioned vaudeville comedy stylings, Willems' innovative and high-octane theatrical adaptation of his own NY Times bestselling book is an interactive romp about finding your own special, feather-filled place in life!

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS

The Chicago Premiere

Feb 4 - Feb 26, 2023

Press Performance: Saturday, Feb 4 @ 10am

Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 10am & 1pm; Sundays at 1pm.

Additional performances:

- Friday, Feb 17 @ 7pm

- Friday, Feb 24 @ 7pm

- Saturday, Feb 25 @3pm

- Sunday, Feb 26 @10am

- Sunday, Feb 26 @ 3pm

Book by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems

Composed by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Directed by Randy White

Set Design by Jacqueline Penrod

Lighting Design by Kevin Rechter

Costume Design by Cindy Moon

Props Design by Saskia Bakker

Sound Design by Kurt Ottinger

Choreography by Matthew Weidenbener

Musical Director by Sam Shankman

Stage Managed by Jordan Large

Tickets: $25 / $19 (under 12)

Appropriate for all Ages

@ The Greenhouse Theater Center

Upstairs Mainstage

2257 N. Lincoln Ave, Chicago - 773 404 733