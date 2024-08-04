World Famous Storyteller Donald Davis Comes to Evanston This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Short Story Theatre will present an evening of storytelling from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm on Thursday, August 22, at The Unitarian Church in Evanston, at 1330 Ridge Ave., starring world-famous storyteller Donald Davis, emceed by Chicago's own Beth Horner, and produced by Lou Greenwald of Highland Park. Tickets are free at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/super-storytelling-with-donald-davis-and-beth-horner-7ckets-912292229617. For adults and children, ages 6 and up.

Donald Davis was born in a Southern Appalachian mountain world rich in stories, surrounded by a family of traditional storytellers who told him gentle fairy tales, simple and silly Jack tales, scary mountain lore, ancient Welsh and Scottish folktales, and most importantly, nourishing, true-to-life stories of his own neighbors and kin. Featured at festivals throughout the U.S. and abroad, Davis is also known as a prolific author, producer of books and CDs, and a guest host for NPR's Good Evening. Davis is a recipient of the NSN ORACLE Circle of Excellence and Lifetime Achievement awards. The New York Times reported that “His stories often left listeners limp with laughter at the same time they struggled with a lump in the throat.”

Beth Horner is noted for her spirited stage presence, comic sensibility, and warm, energetic style, Beth Horner's tales run the gamut from a tour-de-force take-off on Edgar Allan Poe to the poignant, powerful story of a WWII soldier; from a bawdy romance novel satire to her 96-year-old father's humorous philosophy on aging as he signs on for a Life Management Skills class. An NSN ORACLE Circle of Excellence award recipient, she has worked with Nashville songwriters at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort's Lyrics & Lore, taught NASA astrobiologists the fine art of storytelling, and performed at The International Art of Storytelling Festival and on Live from National Geographic. Beth's love of all kinds of stories – traditional, literary, family, musical, historical and hysterical –makes her a joyous emissary into the world of story. “Horner's timing and delivery are so moving and funny that her performance is akin to great stand-up comedy.” – Bulletin Storytelling Review

Short Story Theatre was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to promoting storytelling as a vibrant, contemporary art form. Co-founder Donna Lubow says, “Stories are creative non-fiction, based on personal experiences. Our troupe of more than sixty members from Chicago and the northern suburbs melds writing skills and performance skills to entertain and inspire audiences.”

For more information and for guidelines for submission: donna@shortstorytheatre.com.

