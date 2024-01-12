Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Chicago!

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Claire Jolie Goodman - THEATRE KID REHAB - Elgin Fringe Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shynell Owen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony James Sirk - THE TEMPEST - Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Best Dance Production
ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jay Pastucha - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Direction Of A Play
Craig GustafsonAMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse

Best Ensemble
FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Trey Brazeal - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sandra Jozef - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players

Best Musical
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater

Best New Play Or Musical
FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Barb Rieger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4

Best Performer In A Play
Autumn Burns - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse

Best Play
DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig

Best Production of an Opera
THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ellen Markus and Hunter Cole - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Corey BradberryMURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Susan O'Byrne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Van FerroA MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Favorite Local Theatre
GreenMan Theatre Troupe




