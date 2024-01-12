Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Chicago!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Claire Jolie Goodman - THEATRE KID REHAB - Elgin Fringe Festival
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shynell Owen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Anthony James Sirk - THE TEMPEST - Illinois Shakespeare Festival
Best Dance Production
ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jay Pastucha - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Direction Of A Play
Craig Gustafson - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse
Best Ensemble
FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Trey Brazeal - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sandra Jozef - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players
Best Musical
I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Barb Rieger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4
Best Performer In A Play
Autumn Burns - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse
Best Play
DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig
Best Production of an Opera
THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ellen Markus and Hunter Cole - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Corey Bradberry - MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Susan O'Byrne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Van Ferro - A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Favorite Local Theatre
GreenMan Theatre Troupe
