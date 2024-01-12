Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Claire Jolie Goodman - THEATRE KID REHAB - Elgin Fringe Festival

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shynell Owen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony James Sirk - THE TEMPEST - Illinois Shakespeare Festival

Best Dance Production

ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jay Pastucha - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Direction Of A Play

Craig Gustafson - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse

Best Ensemble

FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Trey Brazeal - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sandra Jozef - BRIGHT STAR - Stage Coach Players

Best Musical

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

FASTING COUGARS REDUX - Top Banana Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Barb Rieger - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Theatre On The Hill 3/4

Best Performer In A Play

Autumn Burns - AMERICA’S SEXIEST COUPLE - Riverfront Playhouse

Best Play

DARYO'S ALL-AMERICAN DINER - Circa Pintig

Best Production of an Opera

THE TURN OF THE SCREW - Chicago Summer Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ellen Markus and Hunter Cole - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Oil Lamp Theater

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Bradberry - MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Susan O'Byrne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Westmont Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Van Ferro - A MURDER IN THE COURT OF XANADU - A Theater in the Dark

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

Favorite Local Theatre

GreenMan Theatre Troupe