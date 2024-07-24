A Red Orchid Theatre to Open 32nd Season With the World Premiere of THE CAVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Red Orchid Theatre has revealed the first details of their 32nd season, opening with the World Premiere of Ensemble Member Sadieh Rifai’s THE CAVE running February 2 - March 9, 2025 (previews January 23 - February 1).

The Spring 2025 show, directed by Ensemble Member Dado, will be announced in the coming months; season subscriptions are now on sale at www.aredorchidtheatre.com. Individual tickets ($35-$50) are available by calling the theatre box office at (312) 943-8722 or visiting www.aredorchidtheatre.org.

Directed by Alex Mallory and starring Ensemble Members Kirsten Fitzgerald, John Judd, Guy Van Swearingen, and Natalie West, THE CAVE was originally commissioned by A Red Orchid Theatre in 2020.

Dema’s life is upended when her Palestinian-American family moves from Las Vegas to Ohio. While Dema rapidly approaches puberty and the first Gulf War intensifies, her father Jamil’s mental health deteriorates. The world around her gets physically and emotionally darker as truths are revealed and everything around her shatters.



