Full Cast Set for LEROY AND LUCY World Premiere at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company, the nation's premier ensemble theater company, is pleased to present the second production of its 49th season: Ngozi Anyanwu's world premiere of Leroy and Lucy, a bluesy and seductive play with music, directed by Awoye Timpo, playing October 24 – December 15, 2024 in Steppenwolf's in-the-round Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St. in Chicago.

Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf's 2024/25 season at steppenwolf.org/myseason through September 30, 2024. Single tickets for Leroy and Lucy starting at $20 are now on sale at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. The press opening is Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 6 pm.

Tony Award-nominated ensemble member Jon Michael Hill (Elementary, Pass Over) returns following his critically acclaimed performance in Steppenwolf's world premiere of Purpose, joined by Obie Award-winning stage actor Brittany Bradford, also known for her TV roles in Julia, The Watcher and Dead Ringers.

Two lost souls meet at a crossroads, in the dead of night, deep in the Mississippi of it all. With a yearning guitar between them, they tell secrets and conjure a sound once forgotten – a tune pitched with Leroy's longing and the sweet purr of Lucy's desires. In this sultry world premiere, the Delta Blues fill the air, the future lies just down the road and we are everywhere and nowhere all at once.

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Scenic Design), Yvonne Miranda (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Connor Wang (Sound Design), Jeremy Jones (Music Director & Composer), Adesola Osakalumi (Choreographer & Cultural Consultant), Arminda Thomas (Dramaturg), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Elise Hausken (Production Manager), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Michelle Medvin (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Production Details:

Title: Leroy and Lucy – World Premiere!

Playwright: Ngozi Anyanwu

Director: Awoye Timpo

Cast: Brittany Bradford (Lucy) and Jon Michael Hill (Leroy)

Location: Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell, 1646 N. Halsted St., Chicago

Dates: Previews: Thursday, October 24 – Saturday, November 2, 2024

Press performance/Opening: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 6 pm

Regular run: Tuesday, November 5 – Sunday, December 15, 2024

Curtain Times: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 3 pm & 7:30 pm; and Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will not 7:30 pm performances on Tuesday, October 29, Wednesday, November 6, Tuesday, November 12, Wednesday, November 13, Thursday, November 14, Tuesday, November 19, Wednesday, November 20, Thursday, November 21, Thursday, November 28 and Tuesday, December 10; there will be an added 2 pm matinee on Wednesday, November 27.

Tickets: Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf's 2024/25 season at steppenwolf.org/myseason through September 30, 2024. Single tickets for Leroy and Lucy ($20 - $92) are now on sale at steppenwolf.org and the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Steppenwolf Flex Memberships are also currently on sale: Black Card Memberships with six tickets for use any time for any production and RED Card Memberships for theatergoers under 30.

Education and Engagement:

Throughout the 2024/25 season, Steppenwolf continues its commitment to the next generation of theatre learners, makers and appreciators with robust education and engagement programming. Programming includes dedicated student matinee performances during four of the five Membership Series productions including Noises Off, Leroy and Lucy, Fool for Love and The Book of Grace, in-school residencies in partnership with Chicago Public schools, workshops, panels and events specifically geared towards teens, as well as professional development trainings and resources for educators. Additionally, Steppenwolf is reimagining their community engagement and will pilot new public programming, continue accessibility programming and offer opportunities for deeper explorations for audiences throughout the season. For additional information about Steppenwolf's Education and Engagement programming and to register your school for a field trip visit steppenwolf.org/education.

Accessible Performance Dates:

Audio-described and touch tour: Sunday, November 24 at 3 pm (1:30 pm Touch Tour)

Open-captioned: Saturday, November 23 at 3 pm & Thursday, December 5 at 7:30 pm

ASL-interpreted: public performance: Friday, December 6 at 7:30 pm.

