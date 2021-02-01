Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WINDOW PLAYS, a Live Socially-Distant Theatre Project Opens Free to Public

Free tickets are available now!

Feb. 1, 2021  

WINDOW PLAYS, a Live Socially-Distant Theatre Project Opens Free to Public

Window Plays is an honest reflection of living in isolation behind windows, separated from others. Six artists have each written a self-contained 'play' to be performed behind storefront windows all centered around the theme: Presence. This is truly, storefront theatre.

Window Plays is a safe, socially-distant, live theatre display featuring six local storefronts in the Andersonville neighborhood on Chicago's north side. In this 'walking-tour' style production, six ensemble members perform a 2-5 minute play for an hour on loop, behind the safety of a storefront window. Individual audience members stroll from play to play, watching safely from the sidewalk. The project is free to the public; donations are accepted and encouraged, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting Brave Space Alliance. Covid-19 safety protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.

Participating storefronts include: Women & Children First, The Neo-Futurists Theater, RAYGUN, Rattleback Records, ENJOY AN URBAN GENERAL STORE, and *play. The cast includes: Jen Allman, Nikki Bauer, Perry Hunt, Kristen Jamerson, Jasmine Henri Jordan, Alé Ramirez, and Kevin Michael Wesson.

Free Tickets are available at: www.tinyurl.com/windowplays
Donations being accepted at: www.igg.me/at/windowplays

Born out of studying with The Neo-Futurists Theater, Stop Motion Plant is a performance art company. They produce live theater that is personal and truthfully reflects the current conditions that surround them. Stop Motion Plant's productions are centered around a common theme, previously tackling the concept of Time in the celebrated 2019 show: Kill the Clocks. Follow them online: @stopmotionplant


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand
John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows
Chicago Childrens Theatre Introduces New X-MARKS THE SPOT Podcast Photo

Chicago Children's Theatre Introduces New X-MARKS THE SPOT Podcast

PrideArts Announces Cast For Live Virtual Reading Of SHUT UP KISS ME Photo

PrideArts Announces Cast For Live Virtual Reading Of SHUT UP KISS ME

AMC Will Reopen 35 Theatres in the Chicago Area This Week Photo

AMC Will Reopen 35 Theatres in the Chicago Area This Week

Porchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS ROCK & ROLL BROADWAY Photo

Porchlight Presents CHICAGO SINGS ROCK & ROLL BROADWAY


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hattiloo Theatre Presents SAY IT LOUD Virtual Black History Speech Series
  • Urevbu Contemporary Welcomes Back Collectors and Patrons with a New Exhibition
  • Playhouse On The Square Has Plans For Your Valentine's Day
  • Theatre Memphis Announces Valentine's Day Offerings