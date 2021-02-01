WINDOW PLAYS, a Live Socially-Distant Theatre Project Opens Free to Public

Window Plays is an honest reflection of living in isolation behind windows, separated from others. Six artists have each written a self-contained 'play' to be performed behind storefront windows all centered around the theme: Presence. This is truly, storefront theatre.

Window Plays is a safe, socially-distant, live theatre display featuring six local storefronts in the Andersonville neighborhood on Chicago's north side. In this 'walking-tour' style production, six ensemble members perform a 2-5 minute play for an hour on loop, behind the safety of a storefront window. Individual audience members stroll from play to play, watching safely from the sidewalk. The project is free to the public; donations are accepted and encouraged, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting Brave Space Alliance. Covid-19 safety protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.

Participating storefronts include: Women & Children First, The Neo-Futurists Theater, RAYGUN, Rattleback Records, ENJOY AN URBAN GENERAL STORE, and *play. The cast includes: Jen Allman, Nikki Bauer, Perry Hunt, Kristen Jamerson, Jasmine Henri Jordan, Alé Ramirez, and Kevin Michael Wesson.

Free Tickets are available at: www.tinyurl.com/windowplays

Donations being accepted at: www.igg.me/at/windowplays

Born out of studying with The Neo-Futurists Theater, Stop Motion Plant is a performance art company. They produce live theater that is personal and truthfully reflects the current conditions that surround them. Stop Motion Plant's productions are centered around a common theme, previously tackling the concept of Time in the celebrated 2019 show: Kill the Clocks. Follow them online: @stopmotionplant