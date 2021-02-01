WINDOW PLAYS, a Live Socially-Distant Theatre Project Opens Free to Public
Free tickets are available now!
Window Plays is an honest reflection of living in isolation behind windows, separated from others. Six artists have each written a self-contained 'play' to be performed behind storefront windows all centered around the theme: Presence. This is truly, storefront theatre.
Window Plays is a safe, socially-distant, live theatre display featuring six local storefronts in the Andersonville neighborhood on Chicago's north side. In this 'walking-tour' style production, six ensemble members perform a 2-5 minute play for an hour on loop, behind the safety of a storefront window. Individual audience members stroll from play to play, watching safely from the sidewalk. The project is free to the public; donations are accepted and encouraged, with 20% of the proceeds benefiting Brave Space Alliance. Covid-19 safety protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing will be required.
Participating storefronts include: Women & Children First, The Neo-Futurists Theater, RAYGUN, Rattleback Records, ENJOY AN URBAN GENERAL STORE, and *play. The cast includes: Jen Allman, Nikki Bauer, Perry Hunt, Kristen Jamerson, Jasmine Henri Jordan, Alé Ramirez, and Kevin Michael Wesson.
Free Tickets are available at: www.tinyurl.com/windowplays
Donations being accepted at: www.igg.me/at/windowplays
Born out of studying with The Neo-Futurists Theater, Stop Motion Plant is a performance art company. They produce live theater that is personal and truthfully reflects the current conditions that surround them. Stop Motion Plant's productions are centered around a common theme, previously tackling the concept of Time in the celebrated 2019 show: Kill the Clocks. Follow them online: @stopmotionplant