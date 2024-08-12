News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WHEN KANDER MET EBB to be Presented At Davenport's

The event will take place on August 25.

By: Aug. 12, 2024
WHEN KANDER MET EBB to be Presented At Davenport's Image
Songs by two of the biggest female entertainers in musical theater: Barbra Streisand and Liza Minnelli, will be featured heavily in the tribute show When Kander Met Ebb.

Seven of Chicago's top entertainers get together to honor the meeting of John Kander and Fred Ebb meeting for the first time, featuring music from Cabaret, New York, New York, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Chicago, and many more.

Join Amy Armstrong, Laura Dellis, Kyle Hustedt, Dan Michel, Daryl Nitz, and $1,000 Sing-Off winner Laura Freeman, as they celebrate one of Broadway's greatest writing teams. Music direction and vocals by Beckie Menzie with Irwin Berkowitz on percussion.

The show takes place at Davenport's on Sunday, August 25 at 7pm. There is a $35 cover charge and two drink min.




