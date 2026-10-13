WAITRESS 10th Anniversary Tour Opens Chicago Run October 13-18
The musical features direction by Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro, with tickets starting at $43.
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Performances have begun for the 10th Anniversary North American Tour of Waitress. Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, Waitress is playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.) through October 18.
In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Waitress has cast a young local actor to take on the role of 'Lulu' during its engagement in Chicago. Vera Grey of Chicago will portray the role of 'Lulu,' the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as 'The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie' and 'Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.' When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of 'Love Song' and 'Brave'), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
The Waitress Tour features Direction and Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Brian Walters, Sound Design; Bernie Ardia, Hair Design; Nadia DiGiallonardo, Music Supervision. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Casting by ARC Casting.
Individual tickets, priced from $43.00 to $121.00, are available at www.BroadwayInChicago.com, with a select number of premium seats offered. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Groups of 10 or more may purchase tickets by calling (312)977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. See below for more ticket information and the performance schedule.
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