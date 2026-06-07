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Cast Set For THE AFFAIR OF THE POISONS Chicago Workshop Production

Molly Will, Aimee Kleiman, and Mary Margaret McCormack star at Edge of the Wood Theatre.

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Cast Set For THE AFFAIR OF THE POISONS Chicago Workshop Production

Molly Will, Aimee Kleiman, and Mary Margaret McCormack will star in the first workshop production of "The Affair of the Poisons," by Mark Burrows, this August at Edge of the Wood Theatre in Chicago.

"The Affair of the Poisons" tells the story of François Ravisson, an archivist hired to catalog a cache of documents dating from the reign of Louis XIV, which had been relegated to a storeroom and forgotten about since the Sun King's reign. What he discovers is an infamous and secret scandal; Louis may have built a glittering palace to rival any in Europe, but underneath the gilding lay a dark, criminal underworld brimming with a cartel of women supplying "inheritance powders." But what happens when the rash of poisonings and dead husbands reaches straight into the heart of Versailles? And in François' world of the nascent Second Republic, what will happen when France elects the popular, autocratic nephew of Napoleon to be its first President? Will there be time to finish uncovering the scandal before the new administration cuts off his access? Will the story of what happened to the dozens of women involved be lost to history again?

The show's creative team is led by Claire Yearman (director) and Aaron Zimmerman (music director).

The cast also features Bill Chamberlain, Karyn Louise Doerfler, Tiffani Grace, Zach Gibson, Brock Hayden, Gerald Kelel, Alex Ketcham, Peter Moeller, and Logan Van Lerberghe.

Join us for the first workshop presentation of this exciting new musical! Step into the raw essence of theater - no costumes, no sets - just the power of live actors and the strength of compelling material. This is theater stripped down to its most authentic form, where you get to witness the creation of something truly unique in real time. This is your chance to see the evolution of characters, music, and story unfold right before your eyes! Help shape this new work!

"The Affair of the Poisons" will be presented at Edge of the Wood Theatre, 6736 N. Loleta Avenue in Chicago. Tickets are $20 general admission and will go on sale in July.







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