DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL to Visit UIS Performing Arts Center in December

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The 2026 national tour of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will kick off November 14 in Princeton, West Virginia. The heartwarming holiday musical will visit more than 20 cities including one show at the UIS Performing Arts Center on Monday, December 21st at 7:30 PM and features music and lyrics by 11-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton and the book by David H. Bell, adapted for the stage by Bell, Couch, and Curt Wollan.

This year's production takes on special meaning as audiences come together to celebrate Parton's life, artistry, and enduring connection to the Smoky Mountains. Parton described the musical as “My love letter to the Smoky Mountains, to Christmas, and to the timeless reminder that love, compassion, and generosity are gifts that we can all share.”

"The holidays have always held a special place in Dolly's heart," Couch said, “and this year that love feels significantly more poignant. A Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol represents another meaningful way to experience the many musical gifts that Dolly created for us to enjoy and connect with her, and it's with that spirit that we'll share her beautiful songs and stories.”

“What makes Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol so special is how much heart it has,” says Alison Spiriti, co-founder at Right Angle Entertainment. “This show gives longtime fans and new generations an opportunity to celebrate Dolly's music and the remarkable legacy she created.”

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens' classic characters and Parton's one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, making this a holiday event for friends and families to share.

Throughout Parton's illustrious career, the American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman, and humanitarian was an ambassador for the Great Smoky Mountains where she was born and raised. Inspired by the people, traditions, and spirit of her beloved home, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a uniquely American Christmas musical that celebrates family, redemption, and the enduring spirit of the season.

FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center can pre-purchase starting Wednesday, October 7. FRIENDS memberships start at just $25 per household and include exclusive advance ticket purchasing opportunities throughout the season. Non-member public on sale is Friday, October 9 and 10 am. Ticket prices are $39-$129 and can be purchased at UISpac.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 01 Hrs 08 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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