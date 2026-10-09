Photos: Johnny Galecki as Tennessee Williams in KOWALSKI
The cast also features Jacob Moskovitz as Marlon Brando alongside Alison Cimmet as Margo Jones, Reece dos Santos as Pancho, and Ellie Ricker as Jo.
You can now get a first look at photos of Kowalski, the new play by Gregg Ostrin, directed by Colin Hanlon, at Lookingglass Theatre Company’s home at the historic Water Tower Water Works. The production recently announced an extension.
The production features Johnny Galecki as Tennessee Williams and Jacob Moskovitz as Marlon Brando alongside Alison Cimmet as Margo Jones, Reece dos Santos as Pancho, and Ellie Ricker as Jo.
Set over one pivotal evening in 1947 Provincetown, Kowalski imagines the electrifying first meeting between Tennessee Williams and a young Marlon Brando, just as Williams searches for the actor who would forever change the destiny of A Streetcar Named Desire. Blending fact, memory, and theatrical imagination, the play offers a fascinating glimpse into the creative forces behind one of the most influential works in American theater. Kowalski explores the intersection of ambition, artistry, desire, and the creation of theatrical history.
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Reece Dos Santos, Johnny Galecki, Alison Cimmet
Johnny Galecki, Reece Dos Santos
Johnny Galecki, Jacob Moskovitz
Jacob Moskovitz
Johnny Galecki, Ellie Ricker, Jacob Moskovitz
Jacob Moskovitz, Johnny Galecki, Ellie Ricker
Johnny Galecki, Jacob Moskovitz, Ellie Ricker
Ellie Ricker, Jacob Moskovitz
Jacob Moskovitz, Johnny Galecki, Ellie Ricker
Johnny Galecki, Jacob Moskovitz
Johnny Galecki, Alison Cimmet, Ellie Ricker, Jacob Moskovitz
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