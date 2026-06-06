Review: EUGENE ONEGIN at Lyric Opera Of Chicago

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Duty and honor.

The current production of the 70th anniversary season of the Joffrey Ballet at the Lyric Opera is Eugene Onegin, based upon the novel by Alexander Pushkin. It is choreographed by Yuri Possokhov and is co-produced by the San Francisco Ballet and the Joffrey. Pushkin’s leading lady Tatiana, danced Friday night by Jeraldine Mendoza, chooses duty and honor over love even though over the years she still loves Eugene Onegin, danced Friday night by Dylan Gutierrez. The story is done in four acts representing the four seasons. It begins in the spring and ends in winter several years later. During each season, sprites in eye catching costumes flit around the stage. Spring was very ethereal. Vladimir Lensky, danced on Frinday by Jonathan Dole, brings Eugene to a party and introduces him to Tatiana who is the sister of his fiancée Olga, danced on Friday by Tenley Connors. Tatiana is immediately drawn to Eugene’s very aloof but sophisticated attitude and she falls in love. Later she pens him a heartfelt letter and as dawn breaks, asks her nanny to deliver it to him. He, however, rejects her stating that he is not suited to love or marriage, hurting her immensely.

Act ll is set in the summer. Olga and Tatiana try to foretell their future using an old book. Later that night, Tatiana puts the book under her pillow and falls into a very vivid nightmare which is filled with horrifying creatures and beasts. Olga and Lensky are in it as well. A bear forces Tatiana to dance and then goes after Lensky and kills him. Eugene is the bear. Tatiana awakens from this dream and is very unsettled. At Tatiana’s name day celebration (celebrating the saint your name is linked to), Eugene flirts with Olga. Lensky being humiliated and jealous, challenges Eugene to a duel.

Autumn is Act lll. The idea of dueling with his friend Eugene is agonizing Lensky. At dawn on an impulse, Eugene kills Lensky. He then leaves the countryside. Tatiana is now alone dealing with loss and disenchantment.

Winter in St. Petersburg is the final act. After many years, Eugene sees Tatiana. She is now married to Prince Gremin, danced Friday by Valentino Moneglia Zamora. Eugene realizes that he loves her. Tatiana is moved by his profession. She still cares for him but she chooses loyalty over desire. As she leaves, Eugene is now alone and the regret consumes him.

It is beautifully danced and designed production. Tom Pye’s scenic design is minimal and very effective. Tim Yip’s costumes are colorful and eye popping. The interpretation of the story is not the old Russian novel but more of a modern drama. The overture and the score are stunning. This company dances this story to new heights. The audience knows it is seeing something special. Possokhov’s first full narrative ballet was Anna Karenina in 2019. Could there possibly be another? Maybe, dare I say, Dr. Zhivago? This production needs to be seen. It closes June 14. Treat yourself and go. You will not be disappointed.

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