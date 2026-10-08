Video: DEAD GIRL'S QUINCEAÑERA at Goodman Theatre

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Get a first look at Dead Girl's Quinceañera, the production currently on stage at Goodman Theatre's Owen Theatre. The clip arrives as the play continues its run in Chicago through November 1.

Dead Girl's Quinceañera is written by Phanésia Pharel and centers on a missing person case investigated by three Latina teen girls in Miami, Florida. Described as a play 'filled with humor, teenage bravado and a mystery,' the story follows its young protagonists as they work to piece together what happened.

The production is directed by Melia Bensussen and features a four-person ensemble cast including Carmen Berkeley, Ariana Burks, Andrea Ferro and Jacqueline Guillén. It marks the start of the Owen Theatre's 2026/2027 season lineup and is part of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance's Destinos Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

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