Video: Alan H. Green Reflects on PLAY ON! at Chicago Shakespeare
Actor recalls understudying the role he now performs onstage in Chicago.
A new clip from Chicago Shakespeare Theater features actor Alan H. Green discussing his history with PLAY ON!, the jazz musical now playing at the Chicago theater. Green, who plays Rev in the current production, made his Broadway debut in the show's original 1997 run, where he served as an ensemble member and understudied both Duke and Rev, the character he now plays onstage.
PLAY ON! sets Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in Harlem and tells its story through the music of Duke Ellington. The production was conceived and directed by Sheldon Epps, with a book by Cheryl L. West. In the video, Green reflects on reuniting with Epps for the production and on returning to a role he once understudied nearly three decades ago. As part of the show, Green sings 'I'm Beginning to See the Light.'
PLAY ON! opened Chicago Shakespeare Theater's 40th anniversary season and is now playing at the company's venue in Chicago. The production marks a return of the musical to the stage after Epps' involvement with earlier stagings of the piece.
Check out BroadwayWorld's review of the production.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Years Between Us
The Lodge Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/18) PHOTOS