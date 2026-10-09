Video: Alan H. Green Reflects on PLAY ON! at Chicago Shakespeare

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





A new clip from Chicago Shakespeare Theater features actor Alan H. Green discussing his history with PLAY ON!, the jazz musical now playing at the Chicago theater. Green, who plays Rev in the current production, made his Broadway debut in the show's original 1997 run, where he served as an ensemble member and understudied both Duke and Rev, the character he now plays onstage.

PLAY ON! sets Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in Harlem and tells its story through the music of Duke Ellington. The production was conceived and directed by Sheldon Epps, with a book by Cheryl L. West. In the video, Green reflects on reuniting with Epps for the production and on returning to a role he once understudied nearly three decades ago. As part of the show, Green sings 'I'm Beginning to See the Light.'

PLAY ON! opened Chicago Shakespeare Theater's 40th anniversary season and is now playing at the company's venue in Chicago. The production marks a return of the musical to the stage after Epps' involvement with earlier stagings of the piece.

Check out BroadwayWorld's review of the production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 03 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me