Jeff Awards to Honor Chicago Equity Stage Managers at September Ceremony

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The Jeff Awards is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Jeff Impresario Award, recognizing an outstanding Chicago Equity theater stage manager whose contributions have helped bring productions to life throughout the past season.

Launched in 2025, the award honors the vital role stage managers play behind the scenes and is presented annually for both Equity and Non-Equity theaters during the Jeff Awards ceremonies.

Nominations for Equity stage managers must be submitted by Chicago-area theater companies and producing organizations. Individual nominations will not be considered. The deadline for Equity nominations is Friday, June 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Theater company representatives can submit nominations using the Jeff Awards' online Impresario Award nomination form. Additional information is available by contacting Jeff Awards Equity Wing Chair Barry Taylor.

The Impresario Award reflects the Jeff Awards' continued efforts to recognize excellence across Chicago's theater community. It marks the fourth major expansion of recognition by the organization in the last four years, following the addition of awards for Short Runs and World Language Productions, as well as the creation of the Jeff Impact Fellowship, a cash award supporting emerging artists of color.

The Jeff Awards also announced that the 59th Annual Jeff Awards for Equity Theater will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026, at the Harris Theater in Chicago. Additional event details, ticket information, and this year's nominations will be announced in July.

Founded in 1968, the Jeff Awards is one of the nation's most active theater awards organizations, evaluating hundreds of productions each year and celebrating achievements across both Equity and Non-Equity theater. Through awards, recommendations, and special honors, the organization supports the growth of Chicago's theater community and recognizes excellence in a wide range of artistic and technical disciplines.

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