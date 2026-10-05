Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL at BrightSide Theatre
Production runs through October 18
Family is family. - Gomez Addams
Opening its 15th season, BrightSide Theatre in Naperville is presenting The Addams Family Musical which runs through October 18,. The musical, written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, is the first time the familiar characters created by Charles Addams appeared on stage. The pre-Broadway tryout was in Chicago in 2009 and starred Nathan Lane as Gomez and Bebe Neuwirth as Morticia. It is nice to see the family again in the Chicago area. The story is centered upon daughter Wednesday falling in love with a regular guy. The charismatic Gomez is played by Scott Kelley.
The elegant, mysterious and ghoulish Morticia is portrayed by Samantha Keret in her BrightSide debut. Lauren Mathews, switching between being an Addams or an ordinary girl, is daughter Wednesday. Carson Kelley portrays son Pugsley, the brother with a heart. Making his BrightSide debut is Collin Borisenko as Uncle Fester. He is both hilarious and poignant.
Also making her BrightSide debut is Dona Mullen as Grandma who shows off her hip wisdom. Matthew Andresen is Lucas Beineke, a bit confused but loves Wednesday. His father Mal, who used to wear cool t-shirts and a headband, is played by John McNally. Amy Arbizzani is his wife Alice who misses the young Mal she fell in love with. Then there is Lurch who surprises everyone and is played by Nahuel Recoba making his BrightSide debut. The ensemble members are the deceased Addams relatives. They are in essence a Greek chorus.
The choreography by Shane Brown showcases not only the ensemble but the “live” family. De Haddad’s direction seamlessly creates a wonderful story and perhaps makes the audience a little nostalgic for the old black and white television show they remember. Under the music direction of Phil Videckis, this upbeat and at times poignant score engages the audience with its full sound. The costumes designed by Cheryl Newman are true to the original TV show. The ensemble costumes of the dead Addams’ are stunning.
I noticed one of the female decedents had an “A” on her costume which is a nod to Hester from Hawthorne’s Scarlet Letter. I hope other people caught the reference. There are many references throughout the show. Kurt Ottinger’s lighting design adds to the creepy fun.
This story is about parents wanting their children to be happy and to find true love. Family is always involved in the process. In this story, mom Morticia is the last to know because Wednesday knows she will be against the marriage. Pugsley is afraid of losing the sister he loves (even when she is torturing him). Gomez understands all about true love and Uncle Fester feels his true love is the moon which leads to the classic “To the moon, Alice” in response to Mrs. Beineke’s question as to where he is going. Fester tries to find his true love but in the end fails.
Gomez already has his and does what he can to keep her. The Beinekes fall in love again. Wednesday has found her true love in Lucas. No matter what family it is, they want the best for everyone. True love is waiting. BrightSide Theatre has The Addams Family version in all its creepy and kooky glory. Snap snap.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Mean Girls
Paramount Theatre (8/26-10/11)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
God in a Hole
Bramble Arts Loft (10/01-10/17)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
The Years Between Us
The Lodge Performing Arts Center (10/15-10/18) PHOTOS
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.