Visceral Dance Chicago's Fall Engagement Will Feature Three World Premieres

Visceral Dance Chicago - a contemporary dance company that is constantly pursuing a deeper focus of intent that continues to challenge audience expectations – will host its Fall Engagement – November 21 - 23, 2024 at 7:30p.m., November 24, 2024 at 2:00p.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Fielding Time | World Premiere by Kevin O’Day

Internationally acclaimed choreographer, Kevin O’Day, returns to create his second work on Visceral. Embracing the concepts of a clean slate and fleeting time. A powerful work created on 6 dancers, set to the music of Ryuichi Sakamoto and Bryce Dessner.

Lost in the Infinite | World Premiere by Marco Palomino

International choreographer, director, and performance artist, Marco Palomino, from Cuba is setting his first work on Visceral. Marco’s original choreographic work draws from modern and contemporary dance, ballet, floor work, Cuban styles and African folklore. Inspired by the infinite vastness of space, time, and knowledge, the work follows a journey of self-discovery, embracing the unknown, and breaking free from societal constraints.

World Premiere by Founder/Artistic Director, Nick Pupillo

Recognized for the power and versatility in his work, Pupillo mixes the technical athleticism that Visceral is known for with complex partnering and magnetic connections. This new work for 12 dancers is a pulsing restless journey of transformation set to a combination of solo saxophone and electronic beats.

RETURNING AUDIENCE FAVORITES

Mad Skin (2019) by Nick Pupillo, is a duet that explores the sense of attachment that in return receives no emotion and a desperate plea to gain the attention. It combines physical and raw movement with subtle and delicate qualities which expose the human characteristics of the dancers.

18+1 by Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramirez Sansano, is a joyous piece, celebrating Sansano’s career as a choreographer. The work is set to the playful mambo music of Cuban bank leaned Perez Prado whose compositions and arrangement popularized the mambo in the 1950s.

