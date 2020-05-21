Violet Surprise Theatre Presents SAPPHFEST

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Violet Surprise Theatre will present SapphFest, a digital variety show celebrating queer women and non-binary artists from all over the country and internationally, through storytelling, comedy, music, poetry, performance art, and play readings.

Performers include: Ada Cheng (storytelling), Natalie Meisner (poetry), Lauren Harsh (comedy), Melody DeRogatis (music), KJ Whitehead (comedy), Jacqui Juarena (music and comedy), Khloe Janel (poetry), Sammie James (comedy), Osiris Cuen (music), Maggie Miller (poetry), Sierra Kruse (music), Danielle Levsky (comedy/clowning), Tera Flores (music), Samie Jo Johnson (poetry), Chloe Jensen (clowning/comedy), Caryl Davidson (music), and Jess Martin (dance), plus readings of short plays by Allison Fradkin and Audrey Lang.

SapphFest will be presented on Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 29, at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time). Viewers can access the performance for free on this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/96453653111

About Violet Surprise

Created by director Iris Sowlat and playwright/actress Allison Fradkin, Violet Surprise is a new queer feminist theatre company with the mission to produce new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women, with fierce allyship to the non-binary community. SapphFest is the third production from Violet Surprise, which previously produced the short play fesivals Femslash Fest and Lez Beaus.

