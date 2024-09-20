The Dolphin Show to Present 82nd Annual Production CINDERELLA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dolphin Show at Northwestern University will present its 82nd production, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella. The nation's largest student-produced musical will take place on January 24-26 and January 31-February 1, 2025 in Cahn Auditorium in Evanston, IL.

Produced by Rachel Olkin and Jay Jeon and directed by Rachel Rubin, The 82nd Annual Dolphin Show will present the storybook classic which follows a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother. As she dreams of a better life, with the help of her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella is transformed into an elegant young lady and is able to attend the ball to meet her prince. Centering the themes of imagination and empowerment, The Dolphin Show's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella explores how to make the world a better, more just place. Performances on Friday, January 24th at 7:30 PM; Saturday, January 25th at 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 26th at 2:00 PM; Friday, January 31st at 7:30 PM; Saturday, February 1st at 7:30 PM.Tickets will go on sale in November, 2024 at nudolphinshow.org

"I am beyond excited to tell this timeless story about the power of imagination, kindness, and self-empowerment in creating a brighter, more just world for all. I hope to weave these values into our process as we work together to bring Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella to our community," director Rachel Rubin said. Producers Olkin and Jeon are excited to "showcase the passion and talent of Northwestern University's student artists to the Evanston and Greater Chicago area while inspiring young children in the community to embrace confidence and follow their dreams."

The Dolphin Show is a non-profit student theatre organization at Northwestern University that annually produces the largest student-produced musical in the country. It celebrates the diverse talents of the Northwestern undergraduate community by providing opportunities to learn and excel in artistic, administrative, and technical fields. Involving over 150 members annually, The Dolphin Show presents a professional-caliber production while involving the broader Chicagoland community through outreach, education, and accessibility initiatives. Notable alumni include David Schwimmer, Kate Shindle, Warren Beatty, Richard Kind, Adam Kantor, Michael Herwitz, Katie Spelman, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and musical director Keith Dworkin.

