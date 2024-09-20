Red Theater Unveils 24/25 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Red Theater will return to The Edge Off Broadway for the 24/25 season with two shows exploring the limits of our bodies, the forward march of time, and the mystery of the hot dog. Get ready for two new stories of ambition amid setback, connection amid isolation, and riding the overwhelming cultural waves of modern life.

Up first is the world premiere of Chicago playwright Hanna Kime's DOGS, directed by Becca Holloway and running November 1-24, 2024. From New Play Exchange, "It is the Fourth of July sometime in the future, and history is about to be made. We are about to witness the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. The five women invited to this stage have set out to conquer nature, destroy their own limits, and shatter our perception of what the human body is or isn't capable of. DOGS is a dizzying, anti-plot, high-intensity exploration of capitalism, competition, and consumption that begs the question: how long can we keep all this up?" The production features Elisabeth Del Toro, Stephanie Shum, Allyce Torres, Tatiana Pavela, Isabella Moran del Cueto, and Julian Stroop. DOGS was developed with support from The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Berkeley, CA, as well as by St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (Tom Ridgely, Producing Artistic Director) as part of its Confluence Regional Writers Project (Deanna Jent, Program Director).

In the spring, Red will produce the Chicago premiere of Lisa Sanaye Dring's KAIROS, directed by Clare Brennan and running April 25 - May 18, 2025. From New Play Exchange, "Two people fall in love during a tectonic shift in society. Their nascent relationship is tested by the advent of Prometheus, a procedure that grants immortality to a select few. What happens to commitment, meaning and care when linear time breaks open?" KAIROS was originally developed as part of The Geffen Writers' Room and received an NNPN Rolling World Premiere with East West Players, Know Theatre of Cincinnati and Theatre Nova.

Alongside these mainstage productions, Red will feature two script development processes this season. In February, director Tina El Gamal and playwright Katherine Gwynn will workshop MOTHER OF, a poetic, transcendent new script that deconstructs the Virgin Mary narrative through a queer lens. Then in May, Rory Willats will lead development of Giulianna Marchese's DEATH AND THE GIRL, a ghostly two-hander that grapples with the grief and rage that gun violence leaves in its wake. Both will culminate in their own weekend of public workshop performances at The Hearth, Red's homebase and experimental venue in Edgewater.

Want to help bring this season to life and get some sweet merch as a thank you? Pre-order Red's 24/25 Season commemorative buttons! Head to www.redtheater.org to grab yours, as well as sign up for Red's newsletter to be the first to hear about ticket launches, cast announcements, and audition postings.

Comments