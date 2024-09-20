Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble to Host PLAYBACK AND PIE Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble will host "Playback and Pie," a special afternoon fundraiser event on Sunday, October 13th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Whiskey Girl Tavern. The event offers an exciting blend of live theater, a silent auction, and free pie - all in the name of supporting CPTE's upcoming season.

At "Playback and Pie," audience members will have the opportunity to share personal stories from their lives, whether they be moments of triumph, challenge, or simple joys. These stories will be brought to life on stage by the talented CPTE ensemble through Playback Theatre, a unique and improvisational storytelling technique that fosters empathy, dialogue, and community.

Playback Theatre is an interactive form of theater that blends audience storytelling with live performance. Participants are invited to share stories, which the CPTE actors will then improvise on stage, using music, movement, and dialogue to "play back" the story. Audience members can expect to see their experiences reflected on stage or simply enjoy witnessing others' narratives unfold.

Free Pie with Every Ticket!

To make the experience even sweeter, every ticket purchase comes with a complimentary slice of pie! The afternoon will also feature a silent auction, giving guests the chance to bid on exciting items from local businesses and artists.

Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $15 to $75 to ensure that the event remains accessible to all. Every dollar raised will go directly to supporting CPTE's work in creating compassionate, community-driven theater in Chicago.

Why Playback Matters

Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble is more than a performance group. CPTE is committed to cultivating empathy and fostering dialogue across diverse communities through storytelling. In a time when the world can feel disconnected, Playback Theatre provides a safe space for people to share their authentic experiences and witness how their stories impact others.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 13th

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Whiskey Girl Tavern, 6318 N Clark St, Chicago, IL

Tickets: Sliding scale $15-$75 (includes free pie!)

Fundraiser Link: https://givebutter.com/y6z8zp

Comments