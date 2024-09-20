Open Space Arts Will Extend LIGHT SWITCH to Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Space Arts has announced a two-weekend extension of its production of LIGHT SWITCH, the hilarious and heartbreaking story of Henry, an autistic gay man, and his journey toward love and acceptance over the span of twenty years. The play, originally scheduled to close on September 29, will now play through Sunday, October 13. It opened on September 13, received a Jeff Recommendation, and was praised by Chicago Theatre Review’s Colin Douglas, who said,” The play never condescends or patronizes, but is honest and empathetic. Don’t miss this wonderful production.” BROADWAYWORLD’s Zac Thriffiley called it “a beautiful love story that is as enlightening as it is heartwarming.”



Director Michael D. Graham’s cast of five includes Phillip Andrew Monnett (Henry), Henry DelBello (Rogie), Hilary Hensler (Marian), Dylan McCumber (Aaron, Ken, Other Guy), and Peter Manuel Young (Joseph). Serving on the Production Team are Greta Zandstra (Intimacy Director), Shakir Mcthune (Assistant Director), Rick Paul (Set Design), Jason Palmer (Lighting Design), Adie Sutherland (Costume Design), Alex Kingsley (Sound Design and Original Music), Joey Bluhm (Stage Manager), and David Zak (Producer).

LIGHT SWITCH is by Dave Osmundsen, an autistic gay writer. The play premiered in 2022 at the Spectrum Theatre Ensemble, a Providence, Rhode Island company with a mission to serve neurodiverse actors and playwrights and audiences, including those with sensory concerns.



Performances are at Open Space Arts’s hyper-intimate 20-seat theater at 1411 W Wilson, in Chicago. Individual play tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for students or seniors, and $15 for OSA members. OSA memberships, for $10 a month, offer discounted tickets to plays and in person film screenings, and free access to streaming shorts and mid length films. Individual tickets to LIGHT SWITCH are on sale now at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/e/LIGHT-SWITCH. Memberships are on sale at https://www.goelevent.com/OpenSpaceArts/Membership/Sale . Information on all Open Space Arts events is available at https://openspacearts.org/ and Queer Expression Film Fest events at https://openspacearts.org/queer-expression.

