About Face Theatre Announces Local and National Partnerships for its 30th Anniversary Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



About Face Theatre will begin its 30th season with programming to advance LGBTQ+ equity through community building, education, and performance. The company’s upcoming programs feature local and national partnerships to expand its impact and elevate LGBTQ+ voices. A new touring show about gender, consent, and healthy relationships, a 30th Anniversary Party, and a national partnership elevating Black Trans Women playwrights kick off the year.

About Face’s 2024-2025 season will kick off with a special engagement two-weekend run of its next touring show, We Could Be in association with Rivendell Theatre. Building on the company’s 29 year history of touring new plays and education programs to schools, community organizations, conferences, and workplaces, We Could Be is currently available for bookings in 2025. Next, the company is thrilled to celebrate its 30th Anniversary Season with a party that includes the presentation of Leppen Leadership Awards and introduces a new award in honor of one of the founding company members, Brian Goodman. To wrap up the fall, About Face is partnering with Long Wharf Theatre of New Haven CT, for the 5th year of Black Trans Women at the Center, a new work development program and virtual play festival.

“We are proud to enter our 30th anniversary season with partnerships and vibrant community events that serve our mission,” states Megan Carney, About Face Theatre’s Artistic Director. “We designed the season to expand our reach and offer different and meaningful ways to connect, grow, and create change together. We’re excited to be out and about during this landmark year.”

We Could Be

in association with Rivendell Theatre

Conceived by & Creative Producer by About Face Theatre Education Manager Dionne Addai

Written by Kirsten Baity and Teddy Thomas

Directed by Alyssa Vera Ramos

October 16-27, 2024 | Opening: Friday, October 18

Showtimes: Mon (10/21 only), Thurs & Fri @ 8:00pm, Sat @ 4:00pm & 8:00pm, Sun @ 6:00pm

at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N Ridge Ave, Chicago

Pay-what-you-can tickets ($5 – $35) on sale September 20, 2024, through the About Face Theatre website and the Rivendell Theatre website and box office.

The short run will be followed by a tour. About Face Theatre began touring interactive theatre productions to schools in 1997 to open up dialogue about sexuality and gender with young people and their allies. We Could Be is the latest offering available for bookings by contacting About Face Theatre.

What if building your identity, seeking out knowledge, and facing conflict felt more like… a video game? Join two siblings as they navigate their curiosities and needs around crushes, gender, and feeling safe and confident in their bodies. Though they’ll meet shame – and their own anxieties – along the way, a solid support system keeps them resourced on their journey … and that includes YOU! Incorporating true stories from Illinoisians of all ages, mindfulness practices for everyday life, and honest conversation, We Could Be is an interactive new play that asks: In a world where societal expectations lay out your path, do you dare to choose your own adventure?

30th Anniversary Party

Thursday, November 7, 2024

6:00pm Cocktails, Cocktails and Supper

7:00pm Entertainment and Presentation of Awards

Venue West, 221 N Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60612

The Board, staff, and major donors of About Face are hosting a special festive event to celebrate the company’s 30th Anniversary Season. The event promises to bring together multiple generations of the company’s supporters, artists, and staff with performances, presentation of Leppen Leadership Awards, and the introduction of the Brian Goodman Shooting Stars Awards. Tickets are on sale now at About Face Theatre.com.

Black Trans Women at the Center: A Virtual New Play Festival

Co-produced by Long Wharf Theatre, The Theater Offensive, and Breaking the Binary Theatre, in partnership with About Face Theatre, National Queer Theater, and Portland Center Stage

Curated by Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Ensemble member Lady Dane Figueroa

Black Trans Women at the Center Chicago watch party:

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

5:00pm-7:00pm

at Brave Space Alliance, 1515 E 52nd Pl, 3rd Floor, Chicago

Admission is free and open to the public; food will be provided.

Experience the electrifying creativity and visionary talent of Black trans women playwrights as they take center stage in a captivating digital showcase of new plays. Black Trans Women at the Center is part of Long Wharf Theatre’s 60th Anniversary Season. To honor this fifth round of new work, Long Wharf Theatre Artistic Ensemble member Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi and team established partnerships with other theatres to expand the reach of the festival and introduce new audiences to the power and artistry of these plays. In Chicago, About Face Theatre Artistic Director Megan Carney and Education Manager Dionne Addai participated in planning meetings with the Long Wharf team. They also read through four years of plays from the project along with this year’s new work. After that, they collaborated with Lady Dane to select two of the plays for production through About Face.

The festival will premiere on November 18 and be available to stream for free for three days. About Face Theatre, in partnership with Brave Space Alliance, will present a watch party of select works on Wednesday, November 20. This watch party will be free and open to the public.

Comments