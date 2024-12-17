Video: 'O Tannenbaum' Performed by Finn Sagal, Adia Evans, and Michael Banwarth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate the season with Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry! A new performance video has been released of Finn Sagal (baritone), Adia Evans (soprano), and Michael Banwarth (pianist/arranger) from The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center performing the holiday classic, "O Tannenbaum."

Experience the magic of Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light, on display at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry through January 6 with tickets on sale now.

It began in 1942 with a single tree. Today, the Museum’s beloved annual celebration features a four-story, floor-to-dome Grand Tree, surrounded by a forest of more than 50 trees and displays decorated by volunteers to represent the holiday traditions from cultures around the globe. It’s the one-of-a-kind experience that brings a whole world of holiday joy under one roof.

