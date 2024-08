Video: Fox 32 Live Visits the Cast of THE LORD OF THE RINGS: A MUSICAL TALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Fox 32's Jake Hamilton interview actors Tom Amades (Gandalf) Michael Kurowski (Sam), and Spencer Davis Milford (Frodo) about THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A MUSICAL TALE in the video here.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale. Based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien, the US premiere production directed by Paul Hart runs through September 1, 2024 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. The production will then travel to New Zealand for a 5 week season at the Civic in Aukland from November 5, 2024.

When asked what it's going to be like to perform in New Zealand, Kurowski says "The pressure's on. It is for the biggest fans, it is where it all happened. It's what I see when I picture Middle Earth. So we need to make sure we are on our game and we are going to make sure it is the best show that we can bring."

This adventure through the epic realm of Middle-earth has been beloved by generations of readers. With book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus and original music by Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Finnish folk band Värttinä, and Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical), this theatrical event celebrates the greatest accomplishment in Middle-earth, making for an unforgettable experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale features a 24-member ensemble cast that includes Justin Albinder, Tom Amandes, Tony Bozzuto, Eileen Doan, Joey Faggion, Rick Hall, Suzanne Hannau, Mia Hilt, Will James, Jr., Michael Kurowski, Ben Mathew, Ian Maryfield, Spencer Davis Milford, Jarais Musgrove, Hannah Novak, Jeff Parker, Adam Qutaishat, Bernadette Santos Schwegel, Laura Savage, Carter Rose Sherman, Alina Jenine Taber, Arik Vega, Matthew C. Yee, and Lauren Zakrin.

As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging—a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor, to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship. The folk-inspired score is performed live by the company onstage, weaving together original music with storytelling. The US Premiere run this summer coincides with the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy which debuted July 29, 1954.

