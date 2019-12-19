Valiant Theatre Will Premiere Six New Works

Founded in Chicago in January 2019, Valiant Theatre is a mission-driven company committed to telling stories of real people and historic events marked by courage, valor, and determination. By telling their stories, the company seeks to inspire change in Chicago and beyond.

Over the last few months, seven playwrights have worked with Valiant's team to develop six original pieces to premiere from January 29, 2020 to February 15, 2020. All seven playwrights and Artistic Director, Nich Radcliffe, are available for comment and interview upon request.

In anticipation of the start of production, Nich Radcliffe (Founding Artistic Director) says, "I've been working in new play development, in some capacity, for 15+ years and these seven playwrights are among the most talented I've ever had the pleasure to work with. Having artists of this caliber writing for Valiant's first new works festival is simply a godsend."

The list of playwrights include Ada Alozie (writing on Pauli Murray), Tony Bruno and Juan Castañeda (writing on Rudy Lozano), Leah Roth Barsanti (writing on Mary Tyler Moore), Jordan Marie Ford (writing on Sandra Day O'Connor), Leanna Keyes (writing on Renée Richards), and Nicholas Patricca (writing on Andrew of Capernaum).

The six new works will run in repertoire. The pieces about Andrew of Capernaum, Sandra Day O'Connor, and Renée Richards will run on Wednesday and Friday nights at 7:30pm; the pieces centered on Mary Tyler Moore, Pauli Murray, and Rudy Lozano will run on Thursdays and Saturdays nights at 7:30pm.

Information about the directors, dramaturgs, and actors for each new work can be found at www.valianttheatre.org/nwf.

Valiant Theatre's First Annual New Works Festival

January 29 - February 15, 2020. Wed - Sat 7:30pm.

Otherworld Theatre 3914 N. Clark Street, Chicago.

Tickets are $20 for one night of three productions, $35 for two nights to see all six.

Visit www.valianttheatre.org for more information or call 312-298-9848 to speak with staff.





