VIDEO: Kids Tell All About A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Goodman

Now in its 42nd year at Goodman Theatre, A Christmas Carol plays November 16 - December 29. Under Artistic Associate Henry Wishcamper's direction for the seventh year, the annual production features Chicago actor Larry Yando, who leads the 25-member cast as the irascible businessman Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining Yando is Paris Strickland, 12, who reprises her role as Tiny Tim for the third year along with a host of returning favorites and eight newcomers; a complete cast list appears below. The new young performers in A Christmas Carol, cast from hundreds of Chicagoland youth who auditioned, include Jillian-Giselle Fabulous, 11, as Emily Cratchit, Isabel Kaegi, 17, as Belinda Cratchit; Vikram Konkimalla, 7, as Tiny Tim Alternate; and returning young performers include Asher Alcantara, 14, as Boy Scrooge; Nelson Simmons, 12, as Turkey Child.

Hear the kids tell all in the video below!

A Christmas Carol appears November 16 - December 29; opening night is November 24 at 7pm. Tickets ($25 - $89; subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 N. Dearborn). A limited amount of tickets ($35) for the Spanish translated performance on December 26 at 7pm are now available with promo code SPANISH at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol. Please Note: Regular priced tickets ($40-60) are still available for this performance. Additionally, tickets for the November 23 at 2pm Sensory-Friendly performance, are also available starting at $15 with promo code SENSORY at GoodmanTheatre.org/SensoryPerformance.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You