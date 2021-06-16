VIDEO: First Look at OHIO STATE MURDERS at Goodman Theatre

Tomorrow, Goodman Theatre's streaming-in-real-time Live series continues with Ohio State Murders by Obie Award-winning playwright Adrienne Kennedy. Get a look inside Tiffany Nichole Greene's production-featuring Jacqueline Williams and an all-Chicago cast.

Live is made possible through the generous support of Northern Trust, Live Major Corporate Sponsor; Katten Muchin Rosenman, Live Corporate Sponsor Partner; Winston & Strawn, Ohio State Murders Digital Production Sponsor; and Russell Reynolds Associates, The Sound Inside Digital Production Sponsor. The Goodman is grateful to its artist union partners, including Actors' Equity Association (AEA); Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC); and United Scenic Artists (USA).

In Ohio State Murders, Suzanne arrives at Ohio State University in 1949 as one of a handful of Black freshmen and soon discovers that the "safe haven" of academia offers little sanctuary. Decades later, the accomplished writer returns to her alma mater to speak about her work-and unravels the heartbreaking truth and chilling mystery of her life lived in the shadows.

Technology, videography and stage production come together for the three-play Live series, Goodman Theatre's next step towards resuming in-person performances. Accessible via multiple video cameras, each performance of three new productions-including two Chicago premieres and a major revival-are streamed live online for real-time consumption by audiences at home. Christiana Tye of Christiana Tye Productions and Gabe Hatfield of Hatfield Post/Production are the Goodman's video partner for Live, collaborating with each director to realize the vision of the play for the camera medium.

In I Hate It Here, there's one thing Americans can agree on: it's that 2020 was not the best way to begin a new decade. With guts and humor, punctuated with story and song, Ike Holter asks who we are in a world on the brink of explosion in this "sharp and satisfyingly foul-mouthed" (The New York Times) rallying cry for our times.

Ohio State Murders is the second of three Live series productions; still to come is I Hate It Here by Ike Holter, directed by Lili-Anne Brown (July 15-18). Ohio State Murders appears June 17 at 7:30pm; June 18 at 7:30pm; June 19 at 2pm and 7:30pm; and June 20 at 2pm; visit GoodmanTheatre.org/OhioState for more information. Tickets are $25 per production or $40 for a two-play membership, now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Live.